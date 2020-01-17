‘Project Runway’ recap: The designers got personal and political in ‘There is Only One You,’ but one wasn’t up to snuff [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The “Project Runway” team challenge in “Sew 80’s” was a roller coaster of tension — between the designers, and between one designer and the judges. So this week’s wide open challenge came as a relief … or did it? In “There is Only One You,” the designers were free to create whatever looks they wanted with inspiration from their personal heritages. So who was truly inspired, and who expired? Find out below in our live blog with all the minute-by-minute developments as they happened.

On one hand, a challenge with no parameters beyond the designers own backgrounds and imaginations sounds like a breath of fresh air for a designer. But having no constraints also means having no specific direction. Sometimes having too many choices is overwhelming, especially in a one-day challenge like this one when you need to make decisions fast.

So who stood out to the judges this time, for better and for worse? After an up-and-down few weeks, Geoffrey Mac won the “Sew 80’s” challenge and filled our hearts with joy when he was moved to tears by the approval of his idol, Cyndi Lauper. That meant he had immunity going into this week’s challenge no matter what happened, so he could breathe a little easier.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Marquise Foster and Sergio Guadarrama were looking to rebound since their last designs were “Sew” bad. Or at least, Marquise was looking to rebound after two straight weeks at the bottom. Sergio, on the other hand, didn’t think there was anything he needed to improve or that the judges’ critiques were his problem. Well, they’ll certainly be his problem if and when he’s eliminated. Did that happen this week? Or was it a return to form for the, shall we say, highly confident designer? Follow along below starting at 9:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates

9:02pm — Victoria feels a little “guilty” that she’s been at the top so many times on the show. She thinks she could actually win this, and her only real competition is Geoffrey, Brittany and Delvin. The producer asks her, “What about Sergio?” and she’s like, “No, of course not.” Okay, I may have mixed feelings about a couple of her looks, but that burn already deserves to win this challenge.

9:04pm — Time for the challenge, and both Karlie and Christian come out on the runway to announce it to them. This will be a challenge inspired by the personal histories of the designers. “You can create any look you want” inspired by their personal heritage. Victoria is thrilled about the freedom to make any look she wants. Delvin looks … unhappy? “I would prefer to have a bit of direction.” Well, the unconventional materials challenge was a direction, and he didn’t like that either. What’s the Goldilocks challenge for Delvin exactly? And it’s a one-day challenge, so he’s going to have to figure it out pretty fast.

9:06pm — Delvin isn’t clear on where he came from. He lost his dad when he was two; he was involved in gangs, which led to his death. So Delvin feels a “loss of identity” that’s going to make this challenging for him, though a loss of identity itself could be a promising creative inspiration. But when using his tablet for “research,” as the designers were told they’d be doing, he gets a video call from his mom, and so do all the other designers. It’s like the tablets all came with pre-installed software, but instead of the app store it’s their parents.