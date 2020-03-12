Don’t be cruel, ‘Project Runway’ judges: Let all 4 finalists show their collections at Fashion Week [POLL RESULTS]

In “Finale, Part 1” on “Project Runway,” host Karlie Kloss introduced a twist: the finalists would present three sample looks from their collections to the judges, who would then decide if two, three or all four of them would actually get to show their collections at Fashion Week after all, or if anyone would be eliminated at the last possible minute. So we asked fans, who deserves to have their dreams crushed at the home stretch?

No one does, according to a plurality of readers who responded to our poll: 41% said “they all deserve to show their full collections” (scroll down to see our complete poll results). I agree with that. At this point all four designers have put five months worth of work into their collections, so it would be a waste of their time and talent to trash all their work now based on three sample looks.

And besides, all four designers presented pretty good preview looks to the judges. They all got tough love for some of their questionable decisions — the judges were nitpicking hard since these designers are the best of the best — but none of them fell flat on their faces. Based on what we’ve seen from Victoria Cocieru, Sergio Guadarrama, Geoffrey Mac and Nancy Volpe-Beringer so far, I want to see the other seven looks from each and every one of them.

But the other 59% of respondents do think someone should be eliminated. They just don’t agree about who. More than a quarter (27%) would eliminate Cocieru after she showed mostly beige separates with too many accessories and too much self-promotional branding. Another 19% thought Guadarrama should go home for his unclear take on climate change, 8% would oust Mac’s big puffer designs (they’d better not deprive us of seeing that gigantic black coat on the Fashion Week runway), and only 5% think Volpe-Beringer’s bold prints and liquid-look fabric should be ejected.

What do you think? And who do you think will win regardless of whether anyone is eliminated before the runway show?

