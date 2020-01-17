‘Project Runway’ fans say Sergio’s arrogance is ‘completely inappropriate’ and he’s in for ‘rude awakening’ [POLL RESULTS]

Sergio Guadarrama has been impressed with his own design skill all season on “Project Runway,” but he finally put his foot in the mouth when he got his first negative critique from the judges in “Sew 80’s.” He even backhandedly put down guest judge Cyndi Lauper, whom the entire challenge revolved around. Does he need to get over himself? Yes, according to the fans we polled.

When Lauper told Guadarrama that she would never wear his ’80s-inspired look, he fired back that his usual client is a more sophisticated older woman and that it wasn’t his problem if the judges were displeased. That seemed to imply that Lauper wasn’t sophisticated enough to wear his clothes, and a whopping 86% of our respondents said his comments were “completely inappropriate” and “an insult to Cyndi Lauper and the rest of the judges.” Another 12% agree that he was “too defensive,” but that he “didn’t mean to put down” the judges. Only 2% thought he was “absolutely right,” and it was the judges who were “way off-base.”

SIGN UPfor Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

But our readers thought Guadarrama was too arrogant for his own good even before the judges got a taste of it. In an earlier poll we asked fans, and the result was the same: 86% said “he’s in for a rude awakening if he doesn’t show humility.” Indeed, those “Sew 80’s” critiques were a rude awakening for him, though it’s not clear that he learned from the experience. He argued backstage that when you confuse the judges, that’s when you’re really changing the world.

Yes, Sergio, I’m sure that’s it.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.