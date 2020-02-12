‘Project Runway’ fans sound off: Should Brittany have been saved by Christian Siriano, or should he have let her go? [POLL RESULTS]

Not gonna lie, I think “Project Runway” contender Brittany Allen‘s re-imagined tuxedo in “Suit Yourself” was quite possibly the worst design of the entire season. The judges eliminated her for it, but Christian Siriano had been so impressed by her other work throughout the season that he used his first ever Siriano Save to keep her in the competition (he didn’t get a Save last year in his first season as mentor). Did he make the right decision? Scroll down for our complete poll results to find out what fans thought.

It was perhaps inevitable that Allen’s look would be at the bottom since she had never made menswear before. Indeed, her poorly constructed, ill-fitting jacket with lopsided shorts looked like what you might get if you vaguely described a men’s suit to a space alien and asked it to design one in two days. At the same time, though, it was admirable that Allen wanted to stretch herself creatively and show the judges another side of herself as a designer. And she has delivered dynamite looks again and again this season, so I think she earned the benefit of the doubt.

So did our readers. More than two-thirds of them (69%) thought it was the right call for Siriano to save her, leaving just 31% who thought she should have stayed gone. I’m with the majority on this one, and in hindsight I’m glad Siriano waited this long to pull the trigger on his veto power. The week earlier I thought he should have saved Chelsey Carter in “Sheer Genius,” but that would have left Allen high and dry since Siriano only gets one Save.

What do you think? Check out our poll results below, and look here to see every single losing look this season. Was Allen’s really the worst?

