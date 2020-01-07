‘Project Runway’ preview: Cyndi Lauper is in the house, but it’s a team challenge and notes Delvin, “Everyone is losing their …” [WATCH VIDEO]

The title of the fifth episode of “Project Runway” 18 is “She’s Sew Unusual,” which can only mean one of two things. Either last year’s runner-up Hester Sunshine is back or Cyndi Lauper is in the house. Yes, the gal who wants to have fun is a guest judge this week as she strikes one of her signature poses on the runway. “Hello, dolls,” she says to the contestants while Nancy Volpe-Beringer goes all fan girl.

Alas, the challenge that is facing the remaining 11 designers sounds like the opposite of fun for them, judging from their unhappy faces. As host Karlie Kloss reveals, “You’ll work in two teams to create mini collections inspired by Cyndi Lauper’s iconic 1980s style.” Any Project Runway loyalist knows that, time after time, cooperation is usually in short supply during this sorts of team tasks.

In the clip below, panic reigns in the aisles of Mood as Delvin McCray says, “I don’t think anyone is going to agree on everything.” Mentor Christian Siriano asks out loud, “But does anybody know what anybody’s cutting?” Brittany Allen, with a hint of desperation, says, “No!” Downer Delvin chimes in, “Everyone’s starting to lose their sh–.” Brittany concurs: “Right now we are on the road to getting (bleeping) eliminated.”

Nancy and Victoria Cociero discuss a dicey fabric choice with green vertical stripes that is deemed “too circusy.”It does fairly scream ‘send in the clowns.” Chelsey Carter describes another fabric as being “circusy” as well. Christian sounds shock by the team’s choices as he says, “Wow! So you’re really committing to this? I don’t know what’s going on with your team.”

But apparently all is not lost as we hear Cyndi say of one ensemble after the runway show, “I thought this look was spectacular” as Geoffrey Mac is shown sporting a Mona Lisa smile. Judge Nina Garcia calls another outfit “puzzling” while Delvin doesn’t look happy. Fellow judge Brandon Maxwell chimes in: “Whatever this was, it was a Hail Mary.” Then Cyndi issues this warning, “Don’t blame it on the ’80s” as a sad faced Melanie Trygg looks on.

While this episode might not deliver on great looks, it certainly won’t be lacking in drama. Tune in to Bravo on Thursday, January 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT to see if the circus does come to the workroom.

