‘Project Runway’ video recap: Pop went the designers and so did Marquise Foster’s hopes [WATCH]

“Project Runway” Season 18 is almost at the halfway point with just eight desingers left and it hurts more every week when a talented fashion maven is let go. That was the case with Marquise Foster, whose downfall was the ill-fitting white shirt that he sent down the runway. Gold Derby senior editors Daniel Montgomery and Susan Wloszczyna discuss his loss during a challenge inspired by the pop-art queen and exuberant guest judge Ashley Longshore whose vibrant patterns featuring birds, flowers, butterflies … plus pink dildos and smiley-faced nipples — were turned into fabric.

Daniel notes that Marquise was the first dismissed contestant who has won a challenge previously — one that involved animal prints. Unfortunately, he also notes the designer also landed in the bottom twice before. “He had been really up and down,” Daniel says. “I thought his look was better than the judges gave him credit for. I liked that sort of bomber jacket he created. I can see where Nina (Garcia aka she who must be obeyed) was coming from when she said it’s really heavy and overpowering. I can sort of get that. I thought he used it well other than the darting — Brandon (Maxwell, fan of the big runway reveal) gave him, ‘No, like OK, that’s bad.’ But I thought most of that look worked.”

Susan has a harsher response: “Well, here’s the thing. They go to Mood. They pick out fabric and then they don’t like one. That’s always a sign of doom to come because then they have to do something makeshift and in this case that fabric was not forgiving again. We’ve see this before and, you know, you can’t fake it.”

She did like the shiny bees he put on the bodice, but if the shirt doesn’t fit, well, you might as well quit. Susan also thinks that Brandon is highly insulted by bad sewing. “That’s his bottom line, he can’t let that go unpunished.” Daniel agrees, noting, “That’s why they love Delvin so much, that’s why they love Victoria so much.”

The editors go on to discuss Brittany Allen‘s winning look with is dimensional fabric butterflies, Victoria Cociercu‘s disdain for fabric with print, Dayoung Kim‘s ongoing medical problems and Delvin McCray actually smiling through a challenge after opening up about his depression issues. Both, however, are a bit nervous that next week will feature a challenge with sheer fabrics. Tune in to Bravo on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT to see what see-through designs the remaining

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.