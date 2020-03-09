‘Project Runway’ video recap: An eco theme no-go, too many purses and where was Geoffrey’s big, black puffer jacket when we needed it? [WATCH]

All good things come to an end and that includes Season 18 of Bravo’s “Project Runway.” Gold Derby editors Daniel Montgomery and Susan Wloszczyna dissect the events that occurred on “Finale Part 1,” when the last four designers standing — Victoria Cocieru, Sergio Guadarrama, Geoffrey Mac and Nancy Volpe-Beringer — each showed three outfits from their collections to the judges with mixed results.

Daniel, ever the optimist, has a feeling that all four will likely get to take part in New York Fashion Week and show their collections. Susan, far more a realist, believes that Sergio might just be left behind. She just wasn’t into his whole theme about the ice caps melting. “It’s like, just make beautiful clothes and that will do enough to improve the state of the environment.” As for Sergio’s attempt to grow leather in a bathtub in his home by using fermented kombucha, Daniel was disappointed that we didn’t get to see how that rather creepy science experiment turned out.

SEE ‘Project Runway’ Season 18: Worst Looks

Susan, however, was glad that Nancy, the oldest contestant ever at age 64, finally made a well-constructed pant suit that went over well with the likes of Nina Garcia and company. Daniel adds that she did what Delvin McCray did in the Ashley Longshore challenge when he showed a bold-printed suit that was incredibly well-tailored. Also winning praise was her slick-looking purple gown worn by her fave model DD. “Why were the judges so mean to everybody,” asks Daniel, who thought the designs were fine save for a few exceptions.

Then again, he agrees with the judges that having a new political-oriented backstory for Sergio’s looks is not necessary since he takes up a new topic each time and not a continuous theme. “The climate change theme did not come through remotely in the designs,” Daniel notes while adding, “I really liked the color story the way it was going.” Susan, however, was “really scared about all the fringe. It did look like he was making a costume for ‘Destry Rides Again.’ It did look like a Western music hall theme going on.”

The editors go on to discuss Sergio’s cocky attitude about his so-called superior abilities — not to be confused “khaki,” dear Victoria. Susan, meanwhile, was surprised to hear Geoffrey tell Christian that he was behind on creating his collection because he got a gig working with Zaldy on Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Live” that aired last fall on TV. When we did finally see what he wrought for his collection, it was inspired by his father, a multiple recipient of Purple Hearts. who has finally embraced his gay son’s lifestyle with a sort futuristic female warrior vibe going on. Watch the video above to hear more about what the editors think about Victoria’s need to tout her brand logo on her clothes, why the designers are compelled to make unnecessary purses to go with their outfits and who they think could win it all.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.