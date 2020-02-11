‘Project Runway’ video recap: Guess who made an outfit that looked like ‘the mullet of clothes’ [WATCH]

On the most recent episode of Season 18 of Bravo’s “Project Runway,” the challenge was a suitable one for this weekend’s parade of glitz and glamour known as the Academy Awards. The seven remaining designers were tasked to re-invent the tuxedo, which allowed for a visual callback to the tux-inspired Oscar dress last year that the show’s mentor Christian Siriano made for Billy Porter.

But not everyone was able to deal with a menswear look, let alone come up with a fresh twist on formal wear. Gold Derby editors Daniel Montgomery and Susan Wloszczyna dig right in on who among the remaining players flopped by flipping a tux look. “Poor Brittany Allen. It was like ‘I’m really going to prove to the judges something.’ She just proved that she should just stay in her lane. She’s never made menswear, so she’s like, ‘I’m going to pick the male model and do a men’s tuxedo with shorts.’ And it was so bad. I’m not such a huge fashion person, but I do wear men’s clothing and I would never, ever, ever wear that ever. It was really unwearable.”

Susan, meanwhile, isn’t a fan of grown men wearing a suit that involves shorts. “I’m sure (guest judge) Thom Browne feels very comfortable in his suit shorts, but it doesn’t work for me. Unless you have gorgeous gams.” Daniel proclaims such an ensemble to be “the mullet of clothes … it’s like formal on top and very casual down below.” Susan does note that Brittany got into sewing trouble with her satin shorts and she had to cheat on the hem’s length. But Daniel disses her jacket even more: “The collar was really flimsy and it didn’t fit well. It looked like it was poking out in weird ways.”

The bad news: Brittany was eliminated. The good news: Christian thought she was too good to go home and he employed his first-ever Siriano save. Both Daniel and Susan approve that move.

Meanwhile, Marquise Foster — who was eliminated and got to come back after an ailing Dayoung Kim left the show — made a wonderful look and rightfully won a challenge for a second. Daniel and Susan go on to discuss how Sergio Guadarrama acted as though he had just invented a backwards tux look for his female model when clearly he must of known that singer Celine Dion first wore a white backwards tux designed by John Galliano at the 1999 Oscars. He also added insult to injury by inventing some sort of political statement about how society is going backwards. In fact, Nancy Volpe-Beringer did a backwards shirt in the Upcycling challenge this season.

Susan also liked that Delvin McCray and Brittany got payback with their bottom three status after they trash talked about Nancy’s design when they didn’t realize she could hear them. Both editors agree that Nancy should not have been in the basement with them, either though she used the same pants design again. And it was a kick to see Alan Gonzalez return, just to see him serve Victoria Cocieru water in a wine glass. Next week promises to be a flashback to the ’60s with tie-dyed fabrics. Watch the video above and tune into Bravo on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT to catch the next episode of “Project Runway.”

