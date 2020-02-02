‘Project Runway’ video recap: The sheer drama of it all with a comeback, a surprise elimination, a code-red meltdown and a withdrawal [WATCH VIDEO]

No one can say that episode 8 of the 18th season of “Project Runway”didn’t keep viewers on on sewing pins and needles as some of the designers hit new heights as they incorporated in-vogue sheer fabric into their ensembles. However, Gold Derby senior editors Daniel Montgomery and Susan Wloszczyna note that from the very start, some of the events that occurred at the halfway point of Bravo’s reality show were not for the faint of heart — or in Dayoung Kim‘s case – the weak of body.

Daniel observes that everv since the second episode, Dayoung was clearly struggling with fatigue issues. “That was when she was hospitalized,” he says. She also was attended to by medics in the past two shows. “Finally she decided to withdraw from the competition for the sake of her health.”

Susan notes it is a hard decision to drop out but she rightly put her health first. What was most amazing, however, is “she produced some incredible outfits even in that state.” That turn of fate, however, gave a second chance to another designer to come back and fill her slot. “At a certain point,” she says, “I realized they would bring Marquise (Foster) back.”

Daniel agrees that the show’s decision seemed fair. “If she had decided the day before that she had to go home, Marquise wouldn’t have had to. It was fair because he was the last person to be eliminated. I didn’t think they were going to pull something surprising when they were at Mood and the door opens and they go to a commercial break.”

That reminds Susan that Christian Siriano was a bit stiff and reticent at the beginning of Season 17 when he took over for the much-beloved mentor Tim Gunn. “But now it seems he’s just loving every moment he’s on camera. He is in the groove he can make a quip so good and he legitimately gives good advice.” He is not stuck up even as he dresses stars like Lizzo and Demi Lovato for the Emmys — unlike some contestants competing this season. Daniel rightfully declares him “the connective tissue of the show.” He also hopes that Christian and host Karlie Kloss‘ contributions will be recognized by Emmy voters down the road in the way that Tim and ex-host Heidi Klum were.

That leads to a discussion about Victoria Cocieru, who has quickly become a one-trick pony with high-low hemline dresses adorned with strips of fabric. Says Daniel: “Christian sees the sketch and he’s like, ‘It’s the exact same thing” and she’s like ‘it’s totally different.’ ” Both editors think it wasn’t cool that she threatened to simply quit the show before changing her mind and finishing her piece.

Daniel and Susan go on to discuss stunning winning design by Sergio Guadarrama (aka the walking, talking personification of an inflated ego), Nancy Beringer-Volpe‘s lovely prom dress for model DD who is non-binary and what shenanigans will go down next week when the eliminated contestants including macaron-loving snack hound Alan Gonzalez return to help with a challenge that involves updating the tuxedo.

