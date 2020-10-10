‘Promising Young Woman’ trailer teases Carey Mulligan film will ‘jolt us awake’ [WATCH]

“Promising Young Woman” was one of the most promising films to come out of Sundance in January, and now general audiences will finally be able to see it almost a year after that festival bow. Focus Features announced on Oct. 9 that the film will debut in theaters on Christmas Day. The studio also dropped a new trailer with very intriguing messaging. As stated in various title cards, “Every now and then, a film comes along that ignites a conversation, holds up a mirror and jolts us awake.” Watch the full second trailer for “Promising Young Woman” above.

In the trailer, Carey Mulligan’s character, Cassie, speaks with the dean (Connie Britton) of a medical school about wanting to resume studies after leaving under “unusual circumstances.” She discusses accusations made against a male student who “took a girl back to his room,” but the dean is dismissive, saying she doesn’t want to ruin the student’s life. The tense scene is followed by visually striking sequences of Cassie dressed up in a nurse costume and sporting a candy-colored wig, wielding power over various men who seem nervous in her presence. She defiantly proclaims, “It’s a day of reckoning for everyone.”

“Promising Young Woman” was a major player at Sundance, receiving praise for its filmmaking and for Mulligan’s performance. This is the feature debut of writer-director Emerald Fennell, who scored a pair of Emmy nominations for writing and producing “Killing Eve” in 2019. In addition to Mulligan and Britton, the buzzy cast includes Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Adam Brody, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon and Alfred Molina.

The movie was originally slated for release in theaters in April but was shelved until now due to the COVID pandemic. “Promising Young Woman” is one of the few films that will be released in theaters at the end of 2020, which could have a positive impact on its Oscar chances next year.

