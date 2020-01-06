The write stuff: Quentin Tarantino ties Golden Globe record with third screenplay victory

Quentin Tarantino gave a shout-out to the “dean” of screenwriting, Robert Bolt, in his Best Screenplay speech at Sunday’s Golden Globes, but there was one thing he didn’t mention (or maybe was not aware, but we doubt it): He’s now tied Bolt for the most wins in the category at three.

Tarantino, who was in second place in our odds behind Noah Baumbach‘s “Marriage Story,” nabbed the prize for his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” script, which was also co-presented by his “Once” star Margot Robbie. He previously won for “Pulp Fiction” (1994) and “Django Unchained” (2012), and was nominated for “Inglourious Basterds” (2009) and “The Hateful Eight” (2015). He lost for the former to “Up in the Air” and the latter to “Steve Jobs.”

Tarantino was previously one of 10 people with two wins, a group that includes Paddy Chayefsky (1971’s “The Hospital,” 1976’s “Network”) and Aaron Sorkin, who denied Tarantino a third Globe the last time by winning for “Steve Jobs” (2015) to go with his award for “The Social Network” (2010).

SEE Golden Globes: Complete list of winners in all 25 categories

Bolt does have one leg up on Tarantino, as he has a perfect 3-for-3 record at the Globes, prevailing for “Doctor Zhivago” (1965), “A Man for All Seasons” (1966) and “The Mission” (1986). He went on to win Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for the first two, but the academy snubbed him for “The Mission.”

Tarantino won Best Original Screenplay Oscars for “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained,” so he could do what Bolt was unable to: translate all three Globe wins into Oscar nominations, let alone wins.

Tarantino also defeated “Parasite,” written by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won; “The Irishman,” by Steve Zaillian; and “The Two Popes,” by Anthony McCarten, in fifth.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions