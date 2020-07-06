Quibi set to storm Emmy Short Form Series field with ‘Most Dangerous Game,’ ‘Dummy,’ The Stranger’ and more

The Best Short Form Comedy/Drama Series slate has mostly been wiped clean for domination by Quibi, a new streaming service comprised entirely of short-form content. Netflix made a play last year with three entries, but they are sitting out this time. Also clearing the stage are two past nominees that were expressly produced to get Emmys for their headliners, as neither “An Emmy for Megan” nor “This Eddie Murphy Role is Mine, Not Yours” returned for a third season. Sundance swept last year with the critically-acclaimed “State of the Union,” but that network does not have a player this year.

So Quibi is filling that void with ten new shows, six of which are strong contenders. The app’s flagship is an adaptation of “Most Dangerous Game,” which is additionally being campaigned by CBS Television Studios under Viacom. The 15 episodes, each averaging seven minutes, star Best Short Form Actor entrants Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, with the former additionally eligible in the Series category as an executive producer.

The Anna Kendrick-led “Dummy” and the Nicole Richie headliner “Nikki Fre$h” are among Quibi’s other major contenders; these two stand out because they are eligible for and are being submitted outside of the three short form categories: “Dummy” contends in Best Voice-Over Performance for Meredith Hagner in the eponymous role and “Nikki Fre$h” competes in Best Music and Lyrics for the “Bee’s Tea” original song.

Quibi’s other major fiction contenders are the dramas “The Stranger,” starring Dane DeHaan and Maika Monroe, “Survive,” featuring Corey Hawkins and Sophie Turner and “#FreeRayshawn,” headlined by Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Will Quibi have an Emmy breakthrough in the short form categories? Perennial nominee “Hack into Broad City” ended last year with the conclusion of the “Broad City” mother-ship, but 2017 winner “Employee Training,” an offshoot of “Better Call Saul,” is back in the race, having had its nominations rescinded last year when it was discovered that it did not meet new eligibility rules. Online extensions of “The Walking Dead” were nominated in 2016, 2017 and 2018, but none appeared on the ballot last year; “The Althea Tapes” now represents the franchise in the field. So a wide open category could lead to a full Quibi domination.

