Can ‘Ratched’ creep its way into the SAG ensemble race? Don’t underestimate this killer cast!

Ryan Murphy‘s suspenseful drama, “Ratched,” premiered on Netflix on September 18 and was viewed by 48 million people in its first four weeks. The hit psychological thriller tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched, a character first portrayed by Louise Fletcher in her Oscar-winning performance in the 1975 Best Picture, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” In this prequel to the film, the title character is brilliantly played by Emmy winner Sarah Paulson, who leads a cast so deep in accolades, they seem shoo-ins for a SAG nomination for Best Drama Ensemble. So why are so many of us underestimating their chances?

As of this writing, “Ratched” is sitting in ninth place in our overall odds for a SAG ensemble nomination. But that goes against all the rules we’ve come to expect from the diverse guild of actors. It’s a series filled with both film and television stars who have a combined total of 15 previous SAG nominations. Perhaps the genre has led many to become skeptical of their award chances, but we know large casts with notable names tend to do well with voters.

Seven members of the cast of “Ratched” have been nominated by the guild and between them they have four wins. Paulson prevailed in 2017 for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.” She was also nominated in 2014 as part of the cast of the motion picture “12 Years a Slave.” Cynthia Nixon, who plays Paulson’s love interest in “Ratched,” has six prior SAG nominations to her credit, including wins in 2002 and 2004 for “Sex and the City.” Other cast members of “Ratched” with multiple nominations from previous works include Judy Davis, who won for “Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows” and Sophie Okonedo, nominated for her supporting role and as part of the ensemble cast in the film “Hotel Rwanda.”

Rounding out the “Ratched” ensemble of prior SAG nominees are Sharon Stone (“Bobby” in 2006), Finn Wittrock (“The Big Short” in 2015) and Charlie Carver (“Desperate Housewives” in 2009).

In addition to all the SAG love these “Ratched” stars have received, they also combine for 32 Emmy nominations with nine wins (Amanda Plummer and Davis each have three), 20 Golden Globe nominations with four wins (two for Davis and one apiece for Paulson and Stone) and four Oscar nominations (two for Davis and one each for Stone and Okonedo).

There are some very wise prognosticators who think it’s worth taking seriously. Four of our Top 24 All-Stars currently rate “Ratched” in their top five for Drama Ensemble: Scream, Writer12, aaron and Robert Chardello. Two of the Top 24 from last year’s SAG Awards TV Nominations contest agree: POR160893 and AWDubay. So what do YOU think? Can “Ratched” creep it’s way into a SAG nomination? Make your predictions for the SAG Awards TV Nominations and our other contests now!

