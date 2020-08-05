Rachel Brosnahan (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Rachel Brosnahan is entering “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” episode “A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actress. This program streamed December 6 and was the eighth and final episode of the third season for the Amazon Prime show.

In this installment, Midge (Brosnahan) salvages a potentially disastrous club grand opening with her impromptu performance. Susie asks Joel to be the finance manager for Midge since she can no longer be trusted. Midge is shocked to find out she has top billing at the Apollo Theater over legendary comic Moms Mabley. She almost outs Shy Baldwin during her performance.

Brosnahan has received her fourth career Emmy nomination after winning this same category in 2018. For this 2020 contest, she is competing against past winners Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”) and Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) plus previous nominees Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”).

