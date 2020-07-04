‘Ramy’ Emmy submissions: 17 entries include Ramy Youssef for acting, directing, producing and writing (twice!)

The Hulu comedy series “Ramy” was overlooked by Emmy voters for its first season in 2019 despite ample critical acclaim for the series about a Muslim man (Ramy Youssef) living in New Jersey. But it has a higher profile in 2020 thanks to Youssef’s surprise Golden Globe win and the addition of double Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as the title character’s sheikh. Emmy voting started on July 2, so nomination ballots became available online to members of the television academy as well as the general public. Scroll down to see the show’s 17 chances for Emmy glory.

A lot of those chances are for Youssef himself. He’s a contender for Best Comedy Series as an executive producer. He could also be nominated for Best Comedy Actor for his starring role, Best Comedy Directing for the episode “Miakhalifa.mov” and twice for Best Comedy Writing for the season premiere “Bay’ah” (co-written with Amir Sulaiman) and the season finale “You Are Naked in Front of Your Sheikh” (co-written with Rob Ulin). And actually he could be nominated even more times since he’s also on the ballot for writing and producing his HBO comedy special “Ramy Youssef: Feelings.”

Ali is aiming for his first Emmy nomination in comedy and his first win in any category. Though he’s undefeated at the Academy Awards for his supporting roles in “Moonlight” (2016) and “Green Book” (2018), he didn’t win either of his previous Emmy bids: Best Drama Guest Actor for “House of Cards” (2016) and Best Movie/Limited Actor for “True Detective” (2019). Will “Ramy” get him into the winner’s circle, and will he help the show break through in other categories as well? See what the show entered for consideration below.

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor (Comedy)

Ramy Youssef

Best Supporting Actress (Comedy)

Hiam Abbass

May Calamawy

Best Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Mahershala Ali

Dave Merheje

Laith Nakli

Best Guest Actor (Comedy)

Omar Metwally, “Miakhalifa.mov”

Steve Way, “Atlantic”

Best Directing (Comedy)

Ramy Youssef, “Miakhalifa.mov”

Best Writing (Comedy)

“Bay’ah”

“You Are Naked in Front of Your Sheikh”

Best Casting (Comedy)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, Half-Hour)

“Bay’ah”

Best Costumes (Contemporary)

“You Are Naked in Front of Your Sheikh”

Best Music Supervision

“Uncle Naseem”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Comedy)

“Bay’ah”

