Ramy Youssef (‘Ramy’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that the “Ramy” episode being entered by Ramy Youssef is “Are You Naked in Front of Your Sheikh” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actor. This program streamed May 29 and was the 10th and final episode of the second season for the Hulu show.

In this installment, Ramy’s former lover and cousin Amani surprisingly arrives from Egypt. Through a flashback, it’s revealed that the couple had broken up in Cairo when he wouldn’t make a commitment to her. He hooks up with her, even though he is planning a sexual encounter the next day with Zainab.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Youssef has his first two career nominations this year for acting and directing. For this 2020 acting contest, he is competing against previous winners Ted Danson (“The Good Place”), Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) and Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and past nominees Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) and Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions