Ramy Youssef (‘Ramy’) on the value of awards recognition [Complete Interview Transcript]

Ramy Youssef writes, directs and stars in the Hulu comedy series “Ramy.” The multihyphenate took home a Golden Globe earlier this year for Best TV Comedy Actor.

Youssef recently spoke with Gold Derby contributing writer Charlie Bright about his Globe win, bringing on Mahershala Ali for Season 2 and the importance of representation. Watch the exclusive interview above and read the complete transcript below.

Gold Derby: Ramy, the first question I want to ask is about your character. At the end of Season 2, he seems like he’s getting into kind of a toxic territory. And I want to know, where do you think he goes from the end of Season 2? Because that was a pretty abrupt ending.

Ramy Youssef: Thanks, Charlie. Yeah, it was a really exciting place for us to take him. I think that really so much of what we look at in this show in terms of representation, it’s less about representation of a Muslim family, but more about representation of faith and the representation of a believing millennial and what that might look like. And I think that as we do that as a show, we really are interested in this idea of faith and the performance of faith. So much of where we put Ramy’s character throughout the season and certainly by the end is we want to put him at a crossroads where he really has to face what does he actually believe and what’s coming from his ego? What’s genuine and what is performative? And I think that that’s really at the nature of anyone who seems to be something and then we really see where they’re actually at. And so to me, it’s less toxic and it’s more like a gift to this character. I mean, something does happen that I think we’re all cringing, I’m even cringing watching it after I’ve performed it, because we do care about this character, I think, and we do care about what’s happening. But he’s been really afforded a huge gift. We watch him deal with this thing around a marriage. So many people, not just people of faith, so many people in this country enter marriages and enter relationships only for them to really crash years and years later because of these core things that never got resolved. It’s secretly a gift to everyone involved, but it’s really exciting for us to, again, put him at this crossroads.

GD: The next question I want to ask is about one of the characters on the show, Steve, who is a friend of yours in real life. Is Steve that big of a jerk in real life?

RY: (Laughs.) No, he certainly has fun doing it on the show, but he is definitely one of the most awful sweetest people I know. He really is an exciting person because he has no filter. He’s been through so much. He’s experienced so much. And the idea of having no filter is very much at the core of who he is. But we certainly really step into that in the show.

GD: What made you want to develop his character in that way? It’s something I’ve always been curious about.

RY: I think that he really is probably the person who’s always calling Ramy out and looking at Ramy’s ego as opposed to looking at Ramy’s good intentions. I think that Ramy is driven between both, between his good intentions and his belief, but also subconsciously by his ego and him trying not to face some pain. I think Steve really speaks to that subconscious and I think that they both see each other in a way that no one else sees the other. It’s probably the most intimate relationship on the show. So it’s really exciting for us to explore that and look at that and look at two people who are trying to be themselves and trying to be independent, but they need each other in order to do that. It’s really exciting for us to dig into.

GD: Your show has this kind of comedic quality. It’s a comedy, but it’s very much a comedy of this time in that it’s very nuanced. It’s not your straightforward sitcom and I’m curious, usually with shows like this, you’ll find like a certain character that is sort of like the embodiment of, even though it can go to other characters, that’s sort of the embodiment of being used as a comedic character. And I’m curious, is there a character that you find demonstrates the comedic aspect of the show?

RY: There’s a few. I mean, I think everyone kind of has their moment. I think what’s exciting with this show is that we have the ability to step into different characters’ shoes. And so, interestingly, if it’s a character that was a side character in one episode, then becomes the main character. So often, obviously, the show’s called “Ramy,” it’s following me, but then you step into the character of Dena, the character of Maysa, and Ramy suddenly feels like a side character. I think in terms of comedic relief, we have Uncle Naseem, who is someone who is coming in and kind of being wild and bringing a lot of laughs. But then when we follow his perspective, we’re suddenly in his shoes and he suddenly becomes this 3D character that is delivering so much emotion and he’s not the funny part anymore. I think that his character certainly, though, in many episodes, is bringing that comedy. The friends, whether it be between the characters of Mo and Ahmed and Steve are always bringing a lot of levity to what’s happening with Ramy. But then his mom also, too, Maysa, whether we’re following her or we’re just having her in a scene, is bringing a lot of that, too. So it is really cool to feel that you can get laughs from a lot of these characters just by the nature of the situation.

GD: I’m curious how difficult is it because there are so many things in this world, of course, that are beyond our control and certainly, a show like yours, it would feel wrong not to address current political situations, the current occupant of the White House, that sort of thing. How do you walk the line? I think you guys actually do it really well in terms of not having it completely envelop the show, but it’s always there. And I’m curious, did you find any difficulty in trying to thread that needle?

RY: Well, it’s interesting because our show is not really political, except for the fact that it is, except for the fact that the Arabic language has been weaponized. A phrase like “Allahu Akbar” or even “Allah” feels like a negative due to how it’s been extracted and politicized and expanded into this idea of danger. So we’re already kind of on this tightrope whether we want to be or not. I think there is such nuance to what these characters are going through. Again, this is a story about people trying to be the better version of themselves, dealing with their higher and lower selves and dealing with who they want to be and who they actually are. That’s super universal. So we don’t hang our hat on political opposition. We hang our hat on characters trying to grow into something that pretty much anyone is. And as you do that, yeah, there are things that might come up. But we don’t exist on the idea that Trump is in the White House. We don’t exist on throwing hate that way. But if one of our characters does have an opinion about it, it’s pretty much as organic as any character having an opinion on it on any show. Again, we’re not predicated on that tension, but it certainly mixes into the recipe of what these characters have to deal with, whether they want to or not.

GD: That actually makes me think of something from the end of the first season when you go to Egypt and you’re talking with the relatives there and they’re all about Trump. They’re just like, “Yeah, he’s doing what he’s got to do.” Is that based on actual conversations you’ve had with relatives?

RY: That was based on a conversation that I had with one taxi driver in Cairo. But then I had it with another taxi driver and I was like, “Okay, this is an interesting prevailing thought,” because I was in Cairo the year of the 2016 election. I had gone to Mecca and then I went to Cairo. These were a lot of the conversations people were having. So it felt like a very interesting flavor to put into the show. I would by no means say it’s the majority opinion in Cairo, but it definitely is something that exists and it’s there. And it, again, felt like an interesting shade for Ramy to run into.

GD: You brought up the character of Uncle Naseem, who really is such a scene-stealing character and by the actor who plays him as well. But you really went in a very, very interesting direction with him this season in terms of the episode that centers around him. I’m curious, how did you go about deciding that arc for Uncle Naseem? Did you have that in mind when you first created the character or was that something that came about as you were developing Season 2?

RY: It kind of started to feel clear to me towards the end of the first season. I think it’s interesting because so much of this is derived from my standup and so much of it comes from stuff that I’m brainstorming, obviously, in between Season 1 and Season 2. But there was something about watching him play it out in Season 1, just the dialogue. We meet him, he’s very aggressive. In the second scene that we see him, he’s being very homophobic and he’s kind of carrying around this machismo that a lot of times comes with hiding something and towards the end of the first season, I believe I was talking with one of my co-creators, Ryan [Welch], and I was like, almost more posing as a question, “Is Uncle Naseem gay?” And then we kind of really thought about it and we were like, “Yeah, I think he is.” And that really started to hit us at that point and then when we found out we were renewed for a second season and we were looking at what we wanted to jump into and explore, it became really clear to us that it would be the right way to talk about something that is obviously a discussion point for all cultures with people hiding this identity and people not knowing how to grapple with it, especially generationally. And so, to look at a man of that generation and a man who feels like he has to be a certain way, it felt really exciting to do that and put that into the fabric of the show.

GD: So, I mentioned earlier that you did win the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Comedy this year at the Golden Globes. It was the first award. It was right off the bat and that was a great way to start the ceremony. What was that whole experience and evening like? Because I have a feeling it was probably just out of this world for you.

RY: Well, it was wild ‘cause Gold Derby said I wasn’t going to win it, so I was like, “I’m not gonna win it. Gold Derby said it’s not mine.”

GD: Okay, okay, okay! (Laughs.)

RY: (Laughs.) No, really, it was so funny because I got there and I was in this corner table and I was boxed into this corner and there were people on each side of me. And right when I saw my name card on my seat, I was like, “Oh, I’m not going to win. Like, they wouldn’t put me here.” It was so off to the side that I was just like, “I don’t think so.” And then it was super out of body, man. It really was such an amazing experience and it was also really silly and kind of wild because something about it feels ancient, like you walk up and you get this gold trophy in front of a bunch of other people who’ve won gold trophies. And now you’re in this gold trophy club and something feels very Roman about it or something and feels very wild. And then you’re like, “This is stupid.” And then you’re like, “This is so amazing.” It’s really just gratitude. Just really, really grateful. I said this when I got up there, but just that something this size and the specificity to scale and get recognized like that, it’s really cool. And I know people can really talk about awards and be like, “Who cares? It’s just an award.” But it is and it isn’t. I know why people are excited about it, and I know even talking to you, you’re asking really thoughtful questions. It’s exciting, especially in such a crowded landscape, to put a little bit of a checkmark on something like, “Look, I know there’s 600 shows, but really, you should watch this one.” And that’s what it did for us. It really gave us an entry point for people who are overwhelmed by the selection and, “What should I actually watch?” And now to be able to say, “Hey, this thing did win something,” it was like our show came out again. That’s how much it meant.

GD: You know, I should have asked this a couple of questions ago, but I just thought, like, I don’t know why I didn’t have this on my list of questions. What was it like having Mahershala Ali in this season? Because he brings such an amazing presence to it.

RY: He is so, again, someone who has accolades but walks in and that’s not what he’s about. He really ingratiated himself to every single person on the cast and everyone in the crew. Just a dream. You couldn’t write how well he gelled with us and how well he really felt like he was part of the fabric of the show. I think you get scared sometimes when a second season comes up and then you add a celeb and you add someone who people know from other things because you’re like, “Man, the ingredients are really good. Like, are we going to switch this up? What’s going to happen? Is it going to actually help us?” And it really was a dream, just on a personal level and on the level of what we got to put out on screen. When he came initially, I told him, I was like, “Look, man, our blueprint here is this needs to be as seamless as Danny DeVito joining ‘Sunny.’ You’re our Danny DeVito.” And he took that to heart.

GD: So I did have one other question about the Globe win. I think I saw an interview that you gave right after you won, saying that you were going to give the trophy to your mother. Did you end up doing that? What was her reaction?

RY: Immediately. She was so happy. I got back to New York and it went right to Jersey and it was really exciting to get to just share it with my family. My sister was with me the night of, which was amazing. She’d been with me, coming to my show since my first show, doing standup. My first-ever live show, I was 17. I did sketch comedy in my hometown. So to have her there with me was really, really cool. And then to be able to have that added to the mantle of things at home, my mom said it could almost replace the fact that there was no college diploma. I kind of had to deal with that. Yeah.