Sarah Paulson’s Mildred is anything but a peach in the first trailer for Netflix’s ‘Ratched’ [WATCH]

This will only hurt a little — or a lot if you’re under Nurse Ratched’s care. Netflix dropped the first trailer for Ryan Murphy‘s new series”Ratched” on Tuesday, and, yes, Sarah Paulson‘s take on the iconic villain is every bit as menacing as Louise Fletcher‘s Oscar-winning turn in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975).

A prequel to “Cuckoo’s Nest,” the series imagines the origin story of Mildred Ratched (Paulson), tracing her evolution into the most terrifying nurse etched in pop culture immortality. Set to a disarming rendition of “Big Spender,” the trailer shows Mildred beginning her new job at a Northern California psychiatric hospital that has started utilizing “new and unsettling experiments” on the human mind, per the logline. Cue a bevy of footage of incinerators, bloody knives, needles and… marionettes.

“You have been subjected to enough pain, but you deserve someone to show you mercy,” Mildred tells a patient. “How different I would be if someone had.”

Later, when Judy Davis‘ Nurse Betsy Bucket eats Mildred’s peach at lunch, she makes the mistake of antagonizing our antihero.

“What are you gonna do about it?” Betsy bellows. “What are you, deaf?”

“No,” Mildred coolly replies. “Just thinking of all the things I’m gonna do about it.”

Tbh, she reacted better than Ross did.

The show takes place in 1947, nearly two decades before the events of “Cuckoo’s Nest,” and Murphy, who executive-produces alongside Ian Brennan, once again spared no expense. The bright, lush colors are reminiscent of the look of his other 1940s-set Netflix series this year, “Hollywood.”

Paulson also serves as executive producer on the show and told Gold Derby earlier this summer that “Ratched” was the first project of hers that she’s watched since her Emmy-winning performance in 2016’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” “Since ‘O.J.’ I have not watched my work, but I had to watch all of ‘Ratched’ because I’m executive producer on it and Ryan was kind enough to let me weigh in with notes and thoughts, and so I had to really kind of [watch between my fingers],” she said.

Created by Evan Romansky, “Ratched” also stars Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte Wells, Brandon Flynn as Henry Osgood and Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

“Ratched” premieres Friday, Sept. 18 on Netflix.

