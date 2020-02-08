The 40th annual Razzie nominations: ‘Cats’ scratches up 8 hisses including 4 acting bids and Worst Picture

You knew this was coming. The 40th annual Golden Raspberry Awards dishonored the cinematic feline felony known as”Cats” with eight nominations, including one for no less than Dame Judi Dench herself. In fact, the organization even felt the need to describe her Old Deuteronomy as looking suspiciously similar to the Cowardly Lion from “The Wizard of Oz.” Somewhere, Bert Lahr is crying.

But incredibly, there were two other 2019 releases that proved egregious enough to also be pelted with eight nominations: Sylvester Stallone‘s “Rambo: Last Blood” and Tyler Perry‘s 12th and purportedly last appearance in a wig and dress, “A Medea Family Funeral.”

As per usual, the competitors for disgraced excellence were announced on the eve of the Academy Awards, which airs live on ABC on Sunday. The cheeky Razzies also had the nerve to slap around two other Oscars winners besides Dame Judi: Anne Hathaway, up for both “The Hustle” and “Serenity,” and her butt-flashing co-star in “Serenity,” Matthew McConaughey.

This year, a new category has been added to the usual line-up: Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property. “Joker,” the lone Best Picture Oscar nominee up for a Razzie, made the cut.

Here are the rest of the worst of 2019’s rotten crop of cinematic drek, save for the Redeemer Award. May the worst contender in each of the other nine categories claim the $4.97 statuette. To learn the exact date, time and venue for this year’s Razzie winners announcement, go to the website Razzies.com.

WORST PICTURE

“Cats”

“The Fanatic”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

“A Madea Family Funeral”

“Rambo: First Blood”

WORST ACTOR

James Franco, “Zeroville”

David Harbour, “Hellboy” (2019)

Matthew McConaughey, “Serenity”

Sylvester Stallone, “Rambo: Last Blood”

John Travolta,”The Fanatic” and “Trading Paint”

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff, “The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

Anne Hathaway, “The Hustle” and “Serenity”

Francesca Hayward, “Cats”

Tyler Perry (as Medea), “A Madea Family Funeral”

Rebel Wilson, “The Hustle”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, “Dark Phoenix”

Cassi Davis, “A Madea Family Funeral”

Judi Dench,”Cats”

Fenessa Pineda, “Rambo: First Blood

“Rebel Wilson, “Cats”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden, “Cats’

Tyler Perry, “A Madea Family Funeral” (as Joe)

Tyler Perry, “A Madea Family Funeral” (as Uncle Heathrow)

Seth Rogen, “Zeroville”

Bruce Willis, “Glass”

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Half-Feline/Half Human Hairballs, “Cats”

Jason Derulo and his CGI-Neutered “Bulge,” “Cats”

Tyler Perry plus Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), “A Madea Family Funeral”

Sylvester Stallone and His Impotent Rage, “Rambo: Last Blood”

John Travolta and Any Screenplay He Accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst, “The Fanatic”

James Franco, “Zeroville”

Adrian Grunberg, “Rambo Last Blood”

Tom Hooper, “Cats”

Neil Marshall, “Hellboy” (2019)

WORST SCREENPLAY

“Cats,” Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” Daniel Farrands

“Hellboy” (2019), Andrew Cosby

“A Madea Family Funeral,” Tyler Perry

“Rambo: Last Blood,” Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL

“Dark Phoenix”

“Godzilla, King of the Monsters”

“Hellboy” (2019)

“A Madea Family Funeral”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD FOR HUMAN LIFE AND PUBLIC PROPERTY

“Dragged Across Concrete”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

“Hellboy” (2019)

“Joker”

” Rambo: Last Blood”

REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Keanu Reeves, “John Wick 3” and “Toy Story 4”

Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Will Smith, “Aladdin”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions