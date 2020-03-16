Razzie Awards 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User The BC 2.0 for a perfect score when predicting the Razzies winners on Monday. He is actually tied with Ryan DaCosta, Diego Terrieri and Michael Hise at perfection but has the better point score total of 8,028 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Almost 1,700 people worldwide predicted these 2020 Razzie Awards champs in 11 categories in Hollywood. Our top scorer got all of these categories correct, which included a near sweep for “Cats” (Tom Hooper, James Corden, Rebel Wilson), plus other movie acting wins for John Travolta and Hilary Duff.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our nine Editors predicting, Daniel Montgomery and Tom O’Neil are in first place with 90.81% (only one incorrect pick for each). We then have a two-way tie at 81.82% for Susan Wloszczyna and myself. Marcus Dixon is next with 72.73% and then a three-way tie for Riley Chow, Joyce Eng and Zach Laws with 63.64%. Paul Sheehan is in the last spot with 36.36%. See Editors’ scores.

