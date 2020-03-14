Razzie Awards ceremony cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, says Razzies founder – so what happens next?

“Tonight’s live Razzie ceremony had to be cancelled/postponed because the Mayor of Los Angeles shut down all city-owned venues where more than 50 people could gather, including our site, The Barnsdall Theatre,” said Razzie Awards founder John Wilson in a statement to the press on Saturday, March 14. Events all across the globe have been cancelled and postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. But perhaps all is not lost.

“Without a hall, we could not proceed with the show,” he added, “but we are hoping to have a video to disseminate by tonight (Saturday, March 14) – perhaps even by what had been our original ‘curtain time’ of 8pm, Obviously, if there is no live show, there is nothing to be streamed, either … Under these circumstances, your patience and understanding are much appreciated.”

The Razzies are the latest on a long list of events to be affected by crowd restrictions put in place to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. Other events that have been cancelled include SXSW and the NCAA basketball tournament (March madness indeed). The NBA season was suspended. Coachella has been postponed. Broadway shows have temporarily shuttered. Film releases including “No Time to Die” and “Mulan” have been pushed back. So the Razzies are far from alone in seeing their best laid plans go awry.

This was the 40th year for the Razzies, which have poked fun at the worst films and performances ever since 1980. The musical “Cats” was the nominations leader this year with nine bids including Worst Picture and Worst Director (Tom Hooper). It’s joined in the top category by “The Fanatic,” “The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” “A Madea Family Funeral” and “Rambo: Last Blood.” The show may go on in some shape or form, just not as originally planned.