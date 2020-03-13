2020 Razzie Awards odds in all 11 categories: ‘Cats’ predicted to sweep, but not everything

“Cats” will sweep the 2020 Razzie Awards. That’s according to the combined predictions of well over 1,000 Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. But it won’t quite be a clean sweep. Scroll down for our complete forecasts in all 11 categories, listed in order of their racetrack odds (our projected winners are highlighted in gold).

The feline musical, based on the Andrew Lloyd Webber stage production, was not greeted nearly as well on the big screen as it was on Broadway, where it won seven Tonys including Best Musical for its original run. Despite its strong pedigree (including direction by “The King’s Speech” Oscar winner Tom Hooper), the film’s unsettling character design was greeted with bafflement at the first sign of the trailer, and then the film was released in December to negative reviews and poor box office.

It earned nine Razzie nominations across seven categories, and it’s predicted to win six of those categories: Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actress (Rebel Wilson), Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden), Worst Director, Worst Screenplay and Worst Screen Combo for any two half-feline/half-human hairballs. The only category that we’re forecasting the film to lose is Worst Actress, where we think newcomer Francesca Hayward will be spared the Razzies’ ultimate wrath.

We’re betting on Hilary Duff to win Worst Actress instead for playing the title role in “The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” a take on the infamous murder case that critics found exploitative. The front-runner for Worst Actor is John Travolta for performances in both “The Fanatic” and “Trading Paint.” But another Razzie darling is expected to win an award for an actually acclaimed performance: multiple Worst Actor champ Adam Sandler is the favorite for the Redeemer Award for his lauded turn in the indie drama “Uncut Gems.”

Do you agree with our forecasts? Does “Cats” really deserve to win, or do you think it’s actually underrated? Check out our odds below.

WORST PICTURE

“Cats” — 31/10

“The Fanatic” — 4/1

“Rambo: Last Blood” — 4/1

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate” — 9/2

“A Madea Family Funeral” — 9/2

WORST ACTOR

John Travolta, “The Fanatic”/”Trading Paint” — 16/5

Sylvester Stallone, “Rambo: Last Blood” — 19/5

James Franco, “Zeroville” — 9/2

Matthew McConaughey, “Serenity” — 9/2

David Harbour, “Hellboy” — 9/2

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff, “The Haunting of Sharon Tate” — 17/5

Tyler Perry, “A Madea Family Funeral” — 37/10

Rebel Wilson, “The Hustle” — 4/1

Francesca Hayward, “Cats” — 9/2

Anne Hathaway, “The Hustle”/”Serenity” — 9/2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden, “Cats” — 31/10

Tyler Perry (as Joe), “A Madea Family Funeral” — 19/5

Tyler Perry (as Uncle Heathrow), “A Madea Family Funeral” — 4/1

Bruce Willis, “Glass” — 9/2

Seth Rogen, “Zeroville” — 5/1

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Rebel Wilson, “Cats” — 10/3

Judi Dench, “Cats” — 19/5

Jessica Chastain, “Dark Phoenix” — 4/1

Cassi Davis, “A Madea Family Funeral” — 9/2

Fenessa Pineda, “Rambo: Last Blood” — 9/2

WORST DIRECTOR

Tom Hooper, “Cats” — 16/5

Fred Durst, “The Fanatic” — 39/10

Adrian Grunberg, “Rambo: Last Blood” — 4/1

James Franco, “Zeroville” — 9/2

Neil Marshall, “Hellboy” — 9/2

WORST SCREENPLAY

Lee Hall and Tom Hooper, “Cats” — 16/5

Daniel Farrands, “The Haunting of Sharon Tate” — 39/10

Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, “Rambo: Last Blood” — 4/1

Tyler Perry, “A Madea Family Funeral” — 9/2

Andrew Cosby, “Hellboy” — 9/2

WORST REMAKE, RIPOFF OR SEQUEL

“Rambo: Last Blood” — 10/3

“Dark Phoenix” — 19/5

“Hellboy” — 4/1

“A Madea Family Funeral” — 9/2

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” — 9/2

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any two half-feline/half-human hairballs, “Cats” — 16/5

John Travolta & any screenplay he accepts — 4/1

Jason Derulo & his CGI-neutered bulge, “Cats” — 9/2

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), “A Madea Family Funeral” — 9/2

Sylvester Stallone & his impotent rage, “Rambo: Last Blood” — 9/2

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD FOR HUMAN LIFE AND PUBLIC PROPERTY

“Rambo: Last Blood” — 18/5

“Joker” — 19/5

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate” — 4/1

“Hellboy” — 9/2

“Dragged Across Concrete” — 9/2

REDEEMER AWARD

Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems” — 16/5

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite is My Name” — 39/10

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” — 4/1

Keanu Reeves, “John Wick 3″/”Toy Story 4” — 9/2

Will Smith, “Aladdin” — 9/2

