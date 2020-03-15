Razzie flashback: A decade ago, Sandra Bullock brazenly made history by being the year’s best and worst actress [WATCH VIDEO]

Early in March of 2o1o, actress Sandra Bullock did the unthinkable by doing something quite stinkable. She managed to become the first person to win an Oscar and a Razzie not just in the very same year but during the same weekend.

While best known for her comedic work, the academy bestowed the honor upon the popular performer for playing Leigh Anne Tuohy, a real-life woman of wealth who takes a talented homeless black high-school football player under her wing in “The Blind Side.”

But the night before she earned an Oscar, Bullock received a Golden Raspberry (aka Razzie) for Worst Actress for her grating love-struck stalker who shadows Bradley Cooper’s CNN cameraman in the so-called comedy “All About Steve.” As the video above reveals, she actually went on stage to accept her disreputable prize. If that weren’t enough, she and Cooper shared another disgraced honor — Worst Screen Couple.

Now this brazen actress is not one to hang head in shame. Yes, Halle Berry was the first Razzie recipient to make an appearance five years earlier to claim her trophy of awfulness for her performance as the comic-book feline “Catwoman.” But Bullock took matters a step beyond by bringing a wagon full of DVDs of “All About Steve” to give to each of the 300 attendees. She said she didn’t believe most of the voters actually watched the film and picked her just to see if she would show up on stage.

Bullock then asked them to watch or rewatch the film. If the attendees changed their minds and decided she wasn’t the worst, she vowed to come back next year, return her trophy and buy drinks for one and all. Spoiler alert: That did not happen, but she hasn’t been nominated for a Razzie since.

