Emmys 2020 predictions slugfest: Which surprises await for Best Competition Program and Best Reality Host? [WATCH]

I recently joined Gold Derby contributors Riley Chow, Sam Eckmann and Kevin Jacobsen to size up the 2020 Emmy races for Best Competition Program and Reality Host in our latest slugfest (watch video above). While both categories are “not known for surprises,” as Eckmann puts it off the bat, our segment agrees that all bets are off this year with uncertainty around the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Will we see the return of old favorites or will increased viewing allow new(er) shows and faces to join the ranks?

In Best Competition Program, five of last year’s six nominees are back in the running: “American Ninja Warrior,” “Nailed It!,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “The Voice” and “Top Chef,” with “The Amazing Race” being the only one to sit out this cycle. According to the new Emmy rules stipulating that category slots will scale up or down depending on the number of submissions, this category will comprise five slots. Although these could be occupied by the five aforementioned returnees, we only agree that four are safe bets: two-time reigning champ “RuPaul’s Drag Race” – which is likely to continue its winning streak this year – former champs “The Voice” and “Top Chef,” and “Nailed It!,” which finally broke through for its second installment last year.

For his final slot, Eckmann is going on the biggest limb of us all by slotting in Fox’s rookie contender “LEGO Masters,” which was a massive hit for the broadcast network and “radiates positivity,” offering the perfect light-hearted escape voters might have gravitated toward this year given the circumstances. Jacobsen, however, who is playing it safe by sticking with the five returnees, reminds us that no first-season show has ever been nominated in this category. That includes last year’s first-time hopeful “The Masked Singer,” on which Chow and I are putting our money this time around, pointing out its significant Costume Designers and Producers Guild Awards nominations. While we are thereby omitting “American Ninja Warrior,” we wouldn’t be surprised to see it return after being shortlisted four years in a row.

The race for Best Reality Host, on the other hand, is “up in air,” Jacobsen says, with the category expanding to six slots, but Ellen DeGeneres (“Ellen’s Game of Games”), Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (“Making It”), and four-time defending champ RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) being the only returnees. Also back in contention is former two-time winner Jane Lynch (“Hollywood Game Night”), whom we are all predicting despite being left out last year. With “Nailed It!” likely to enjoy an uptick in citations, we expect Nicole Byer to be swept up after not being able to sneak in last year, as she’s an integral part of the show’s top-notch quality and has been steadily “on the rise,” as Eckmann asserts.

Jacobsen throws in Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum for “Making the Cut,” both of whom are past nominees and winners for “Project Runway,” and returning Emmy host Jimmy Kimmel for “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” whose “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” continues to be nominated in the Best Variety Talk Series category year after year. Chow, however, is betting on another entertainer, Melissa McCarthy for “Little Big Shots,” whom he likens to last year’s nominee James Corden (“The World’s Best”). Finally, we cross our fingers for the Fab Five from “Queer Eye,” who have never been nominated despite the show racking up two consecutive Best Structured Reality Program wins.

