Reality Host nominees: Emmys 2020 episode submissions revealed for all 6 contenders

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal the episode submissions for the six nominees in the Best Reality Host category. The contenders are from “Making It,” “Nailed It!,” “Queer Eye,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Shark Tank” and “Top Chef.”

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

For “Making It,” the nominees are Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler. This is the second career Emmy nomination for Offerman. This is the 22nd nomination for Poehler with one prior win. The episode entered is “What Are You Made Of?,” which aired December 9 on NBC.

For “Nailed It!,” the nominee is Nicole Byer, who now has her first career nomination. The episode entered is “Jungle Bungle,” which streamed April 1 on Netflix.

For “Queer Eye,” the five nominees are Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness. Each is on his first nomination except for Van Ness, who has had two prior bids. The episode entered is “Disabled But Not Really,” which streamed July 19 on Netflix.

For “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” RuPaul Charles has won this category four straight years and had two producing wins. The episode entered is “I’m that B****,” which aired February 28 on VH1.

For “Shark Tank,” the six nominees are Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary. Each has a first Emmy nomination. The episode entered is “Episode 1101,” which aired September 29 on ABC.

For “Top Chef,” the nominees are Tom Colicchio (1 prior win) and Padma Lakshmi (no prior wins). The episode entered is “The Jonathan Gold Standard,” which aired March 26 on Bravo.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions