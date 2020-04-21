Reese Witherspoon will only get 1 acting Emmy nomination, our readers predict, which is still better than none

Reese Witherspoon could pull off a hat trick of acting Emmy nominations between “Big Little Lies,” “The Morning Show” and “Little Fires Everywhere,” but our readers believe she’ll only come away with one. Still preferable to zero.

Approximately 57 percent of our readers picked the single nomination option in a recent poll. While no show was specified, it’s safe to say many had “Little Fires Everywhere” top of mind. The Oscar winner is in fifth place in our Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress odds for the Hulu adaptation of Celeste Ng‘s novel. That category has emptied out in recent weeks, as HBO rescheduled Nicole Kidman‘s “The Undoing” to the fall and Nat Geo’s “Genius: Aretha,” starring Cynthia Erivo, has not completed production yet due to the coronavirus pandemic. Witherspoon’s expected to earn a bid alongside her “Little Fires Everywhere” co-star Kerry Washington, who’s in sixth place. Regina King (“Watchmen”) tops the odds, with Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”) in second, and “Unbelievable” stars Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever in third and fourth, respectively.

Witherspoon was nominated in this category three years ago for the first season of “Big Little Lies,” losing to Kidman. She did take home an Emmy that night as a producer on the HBO hit when it won Best Limited Series.

Just 26 percent feel the actress will be able to snag two acting bids, while 10 percent think she’ll be snubbed completely, and 7 percent went all in on the triple nominations. Witherspoon is entering in Best Drama Actress for “Big Little Lies” and “The Morning Show,” so she also has to compete against herself for just one nomination on top of the loaded field that includes her co-stars, Kidman and Jennifer Aniston, respectively, from both shows. She’s in 14th place in our odds for “The Morning Show,” for which she earned a Golden Globe bid, and in 19th place for “Big Little Lies.” But voters have unlimited slots on their nominating ballots, so if enough of them are obsessed with one or both shows — or just Witherspoon in general — she could sneak in there.

Globe champ Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) leads the drama actress odds, followed by SAG champ Aniston, four-time Emmy winner Laura Linney (“Ozark”), reigning winner Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), former champ Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Kidman.

Even if Witherspoon falls short in her acting quest, she’s a producer on all three shows, in addition to Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told,” so she could still garner multiple nominations if they get series bids.

