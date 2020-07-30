Select Regal Cinemas will re-open in time for ‘Tenet’s’ U.S. arrival on September 3 — will you be going? [POLL]

Warner Bros. previously announced that Christopher Nolan‘s COVID-19-delayed time-travel blockbuster “Tenet,” about a secret agent tasked to prevent World War III, will open in over 70 countries worldwide starting on August 26. Moviegoers in Canada will be able to buy tickets on August 27 while a U.S. release is expected in select cities on Thursday, September 3 — right before the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Which U.S. theater chains will be operational in time? AMC was first to say they would be re-opening their multiplexes in mid-to-late August. With the news of “Tenet” coming stateside, Regal decided to open their theaters as well next month with the promise that they will enforce health and safety measures, including mandatory use of masks for their employees and customers. Their theaters have been shuttered since March 17, when the effects of the pandemic were starting to be felt.

Regal is the country’s second-biggest exhibition chain with 7,155 screens in 42 states and was the first big chain to close. While it’s unclear whether the titles below will all open on their assigned dates, they will act as guinea pigs to test whether lovers of big-screen entertainment will feel safe enough to go to an enclosed movie theater.

August 21 — “Inception” re-release (Warner Bros.)

August 28 — “The New Mutants” (20th/Disney); “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (Searchlight, Disney), limited.

September 1 — “Bill & Ted Face the Music” (Orion/UAR), select theaters and PVOD

September 3 — “Tenet”

September 18 — “The King’s Man” (20th/Disney); “Kajillionaire” (Focus), limited

October 2 — “Wonder Woman 1984” (Warner Bros.)

Would you be willing to possibly compromise your health by trusting theater employees who are employed to keep the environment free of germs? Or will your mental state improve if you return to regular movie-watching routines while surrounded by strangers? Or will you simply wait until a vaccine is available? Take the poll below and let us know if you will take the risk or wait?

