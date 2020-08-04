Regina King (‘Watchmen’): ‘I’m honored to be part of storytelling that is unique and relevant’ [WATCH]

Oscar winner and 3-time Emmy champ Regina King just added a fifth Emmy nomination to her resume this year for her lead role on HBO’s “Watchmen,” in which she plays Angela Abar (a.k.a. Sister Night), a Tulsa Police detective by day and nun’s habit and balaclava wearing crime-fighter by night.

“It’s really hard in the 21st century to do something unique, and something unique that also has subject matter that’s relevant,” King declares about HBO’s groundbreaking series, which leads all programs at the Emmys this year with a whopping 26 nominations. “I’m just honored to be able to be a part of storytelling that can do that.” Watch our exclusive video interview from before nominations with King above.

“Watchmen” stars King alongside a powerhouse cast including Oscar and 3-time Emmy winner Jeremy Irons, Oscar and Emmy winner Louis Gossett Jr., 3-time Emmy winner Jean Smart, Emmy nominee Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Hong Chau and newly-minted first-time Emmy nominees Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jovan Adepo. The series is set in an alternate reality Tulsa, Ok. in 2019, where an embattled police force wear masks to protect their identity, a nefarious white supremacist cult terrorizes the city, a group of officers assume alter-egos as they mete out vigilante justice and otherworldly forces threaten all of their very existence.

Emmy-winning writer/producer Damon Lindelof (“Lost” and “The Leftovers”) developed his take on “Watchmen” for TV, based on the 1987 DC Comics series and the earlier Zack Snyder-directed film. It contends in the limited series categories at the Emmys after contending as a drama at various awards earlier this year, because HBO re-classified it as a limited series after Lindelof decided not to proceed with a second season.

“It’s funny because I did not read the comic book. I had not seen the film but I was told that when Damon reached out to me and said, ‘I’ve got something for us to do, something that I’ve written and I see you as this character, I’ll send it to you,'” King recalls, adding that she was even more excited to be given another opportunity to work with Lindelof after their recent collaboration on HBO’s “The Leftovers.”

“At that point, I didn’t know that Damon had this rule of not working in another project with the actor or whatever that he’s worked with before,” she explains about Lindelof rarely working with the same actors on different projects. “I am so grateful that I was able to break through that because “Watchmen,” playing Angela has been such an amazing experience for me.”

