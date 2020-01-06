Renee Zellweger is now tied for the fourth most Golden Globe wins for film

Four is the magic number for Renee Zellweger. She won her fourth Golden Globe on Sunday, Best Drama Actress for “Judy,” pushing her up to fourth place on the all-time film winners list.

Zellweger has now tied Tom Hanks and Shirley MacLaine with a quartet of film statuettes. The Oscar champ previously garnered Best Comedy/Musical Actress for “Nurse Betty” (2000) and “Chicago” (2002) and Best Supporting Actress for “Cold Mountain” (2003). A seven-time nominee, she’s had two nominations since then, for “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” (2004) and “Miss Potter” (2006).

The win also makes Zellweger one of three women who’ve won all three actress film prizes, joining Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.

Only three people have more film wins: Streep holds the record with seven, followed by Jack Nicholson with six and Rosalind Russell, who converted all five of her Globe bids into victories.

Hanks, who received the Cecil B. DeMille Award on Sunday, could’ve move to third place himself, as he contended in supporting actor for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” but lost to Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”).

The fourth win in film has been quite a difficult barrier to crack at the Globes. Zellweger was one of 18 people who had won three. Other three-time champs include Jack Lemmon, Jane Fonda, Ingrid Bergman, Dustin Hoffman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman. DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”) could’ve also joined Zellweger as new members of the four-timers club.

Zellweger, who led our odds, beat Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”), Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”) and Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”).

