Renee Zellweger becomes 7th woman to win lead and supporting Oscars

It’s seventh heaven for Renee Zellweger. She took home her second Oscar on Sunday, this time for her lead turn in “Judy,” which now makes her the seventh person to win Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

The first six are:

1. Helen Hayes: Best Actress for “The Sin of Madelon Claudet” (1931/32) and Best Supporting Actress for “Airport” (1970)

2. Ingrid Bergman: Best Actress for “Gaslight” (1944) and “Anastasia” (1956), and Best Supporting Actress for “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974)

3. Maggie Smith: Best Actress for “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” (1969) and Best Supporting Actress for “California Suite” (1978)

4. Meryl Streep: Best Supporting Actress for “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979), and Best Actress for “Sophie’s Choice” (1982) and “The Iron Lady” (2011)

5. Jessica Lange: Best Supporting Actress for “Tootsie” (1982) and Best Actress for “Blue Sky” (1994)

6. Cate Blanchett: Best Supporting Actress for “The Aviator” (2004) and Best Actress for “Blue Jasmine” (2013)

SEE Here’s the full list of Oscar winners

Zellweger, who won her first Oscar in supporting for “Cold Mountain” (2003), follows the latest trend in the group of prevailing in supporting first before snagging a lead statuette. The actress has two other bids in lead for “Bridget Jones’s Diary” (2001) and “Chicago” (2002), losing to Halle Berry (“Monster’s Ball”) and Nicole Kidman (“The Hours”), respectively.

With her second win, Zellweger becomes the 37th performer with two Oscars out of a total of 43 with multiple victories. The only people who have more than two are four-time champ Katharine Hepburn, and three-time winners Walter Brennan, Ingrid Bergman, Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep and Daniel Day-Lewis.

Her record of two wins from four nominations puts her in the company of Jodie Foster, Glenda Jackson, Anthony Quinn and Shelley Winters.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions