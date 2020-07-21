Rhea Seehorn (‘Better Call Saul’) has waited long enough for an Emmy hug, and now these Experts think it’ll happen

Good news, “Better Call Saul” fans: this may be the year Rhea Seehorn finally earns some Emmy love.

The actress has long been considered one of the most overdue for a nomination, but every year the TV academy gives her coal in her Emmy stocking. It’s not like voters aren’t watching the show — “BCS” has earned 32 bids over the years including Best Drama Series four times (2015-17, 2019). Well, according to Gold Derby’s Emmy Experts, Seehorn will receive a 2020 nomination for Best Drama Supporting Actress, with these four even predicting her to win: Eric Deggans (NPR), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com) and Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine).

Seehorn’s role as ambitious attorney Kim Wexler increased dramatically in “Better Call Saul” Season 5. Not only did her professional life at Schweikart & Cokely drive much of the narrative, but her personal story with Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) reached new heights as the couple got married. In the fan-favorite episode “Bagman,” Kim’s desperation to find her missing lover even resulted in her coming face-to-face with drug kingpin Lalo (Tony Dalton) for the first time.

“Kim feels naked when she shows emotion,” Seehorn recently told Gold Derby in our video interview. “Kim wants to stand up for herself and be powerful but never have someone discount it as emotional. A lot of women, but men as well, understand that you are not taken seriously then … In my own mind and backstory that I’ve been jigsaw puzzling together over six years, there’s things that point towards why she needs to remain cool headed. What we saw in Season 5 was losing calibration; a little bit of control about when to be emotional. It’s working but she’s smart enough to sense it’s getting quite dangerous.”

Our Experts’ odds have Seehorn in sixth place to win Best Drama Supporting Actress, behind Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) in first, Julia Garner (“Ozark”) in second, Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”) in third, Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”) in fourth and Thandie Newton (“Westworld”) in fifth. Since this category has so many entries this year, there will be eight nominees (see Emmy rules). The awards pundits predict Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and Cynthia Erivo (“The Outsider”) will round out the race.

Here’s how our 31 Experts’ individual Emmy predictions fall:

*18 predict Carter: Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Lynn Elber (Associated Press), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tim Gray (Variety), Pete Hammond (Deadline Hollywood), Chris Harnick (E!), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Kelly Lawler (USA Today), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Mary Murphy (Gold Derby), Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Robert Rorke (unaffiliated), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby)

*4 predict Garner: Delaina Dixon (unaffiliated), Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox), Jazz Tangcay (Variety) and Ken Tucker (Yahoo)

*4 predict Streep: Jen Chaney (Vulture), Lynette Rice (Ent. Weekly), Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine) and Ben Travers (Indiewire)

*4 predict Seehorn: Eric Deggans (NPR), Libby Hill (Indiewire), Kaitlin Thomas (TVGuide.com) and Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine)

*1 predicts Snook: Ed Martin (Media Village)

