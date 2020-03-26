Could that hulking Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ be former ‘Baywatch’ star David Hasselhoff?

Season 3, Episode 9 of “The Masked Singer” started out with a group song. Singing Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud,” everybody took to the stage and gave it their all. With lots of good performances, tonight’s Rhino stood out. With his tall frame, the hulking Rhino sang “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. His touching vocal interpretation resonated with the panel. But who is hiding behind the horned costume?

The clues seemed obvious. The voice-over stated the singer struggled with constant criticism despite much success and talked about his loyal college roommate. The roommate chimed in stating “he’s tough” but “a total softie.” He also mentioned that the Rhino was a surfer. And an additional clue from the Rhino himself: “I do not like long walks by the water.”

Guest judge Will Arnett (who seemed lost in his own verbiage) guessed it was himself — ok, stop sniffing glue Arnett. Robin Thicke guessed Will Ferrell (does he even really sing well?). But I think Ken Jeong hit it on the head with David Hasselhoff.

The Hoff is 6’4” and that Rhino is tall. The former “Baywatch” star certainly ran, jogged and wondered the California beaches in slo-mo, perhaps that’s why he doesn’t “like long walks by the water.” Also, the Hoff is a surfer and a super athlete. And he’s certainly struggled with criticism—his music career never quite took off in the states, and he even parodied himself in an action comedy with Ken Jeong called “Killing Hasselhoff.”

As for that weird final clue, the number one-thousand directed to Robin — my only thought is that Hasselhoff guested on Alan Thicke’s show, “Unusually Thicke,” where they talked about the Hoff endorsing an erectile dysfunction drug — maybe the drug cost a thousand bucks? I’m reaching here … but yes, it’s him … what say you Derby Dogs?

