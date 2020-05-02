Rhino clues: Is ‘The Masked Singer’ horned mammal really country crooner Dierks Bentley?

It was “The Battle of The Sixes” on episode 13 of “The Masked Singer” this week. The final six performers — Frog, Kitty, Astronaut, Night Angel, Turtle and Rhino — battled it out. Guest judge Gordon Ramsay along with regulars Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke chose who to eliminate along and the live audience–who also joined in the vote. This week is all about that talented Rhino. So who is this horned mammal?

Rhino’s clues suggest a family man who is all about tranquility and Zen along with “wanting to show his family it’s never too late to rewrite a story.” This puzzle was not easy. The food clue (in honor of guest judge Chef Ramsey) of spaghetti and meatballs suggests this Rhino may be Italian, but me thinks not, and the airplane jumpsuit indicates he may be a pilot.

This dynamic singer crooned “Die a Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett. His lyrical style and smooth voice were an easy listen. Ken nailed it when he said it was like enjoying “a warm glass of milk.” But alas Ken’s guess was way off the mark. He said the Rhino was Jeff Bridges, umm no. Gordan Ramsay guessed Charles Kelley from Lady Antebellum (educated guess) and Jenny thought it may be baseball pitcher Barry Zito — do baseball players sing?

They are all wrong. My guess: Dierks Bentley. This country crooner holds a private pilot’s license and owns a Cirrus SR22T, he also owns a gastro pub in Arizona called Whiskey Row (thus the pasta prop), and Bentley lives in Nashville with his wife and three children, so he’s a family man and Nashville relates to a previous clue of a Tennessee flag.

As for the Zen stuff, he’s been quoted as saying that being on stage is his “Zen.” BTW fans think the Rhino is tall and Bentley is a striking 6-footer. I rest my case … what think you Derby Dogs?

