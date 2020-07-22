‘Survivor’ flashback: 20 years ago, Richard Hatch celebrated birthday by walking around naked [WATCH]

Can you believe it’s been 20 years since CBS censors had to pixelate Richard Hatch‘s naked body on “Survivor: Borneo”? The popular castaway walked around in his “birthday suit” to celebrate his 39th bday on the ninth episode of that iconic first season, which aired July 26, 2000. Watch the “Survivor” flashback video above. It’s since become one of the most well-known and controversial moments throughout the reality TV show’s 40 seasons, particularly in the wake of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

There were only eight castaways left in the merged Rattana tribe when Richard celebrated his birthday sans clothing: original Tagi members Richard, Kelly Wiglesworth, Rudy Boesch, Susan Hawk and Sean Kenniff and original Pagong members Jenna Lewis, Gervase Peterson and Colleen Haskell. Richard of course would eventually go on to win the show’s first-ever $1 million check (see the winners list).

“Rich’s birthday is today and he celebrated immediately by taking off all of his clothes and celebrating in his birthday suit,” Sean told the camera. “You never get used to seeing Richard naked.”

Richard explained, “I’m 39 today and I intended for quite a long time to celebrate my birthday naked.” We then saw quick shots of Richard walking around camp completely in the buff, with his private parts pixelated.

Jenna had an unexpected reaction to seeing her cast member without any clothes: “I’m sure he does love to be naked. I’m glad for that and I thought I would be okay with that. But sitting at the fire this morning and he comes just walking up and sits like two inches from me naked, I wanted to get away. It felt awkward sitting next to a naked gay man. If he had something to cover the butt crack area, I’d be cool with that.”

Rudy, who never had any problems speaking his mind, proclaimed, “When I go home and my wife asks me about who was with me, I’ll say a queer that ran around bare ass half of the time for one thing.” Despite their immense differences, Rudy and Richard became good friends, with the former Navy SEAL even casting his winning vote for the then-corporate trainer.

Colleen called Richard’s actions nothing more than “shock value” and “goofy.” “Oh fun, show off a little more,” she noted. The pair then had a frank discussion at the fire pit about his nakedness, with Richard proclaiming he doesn’t live his life based on what makes other people uncomfortable. Colleen later laughed, “I love that Rich gets annoyed with me. That makes me happy. And he really has in the past two days. It just makes me want to egg him on more.”

The clip ends with Richard stating, “It’s no big deal. Who gives a crap? I’m naked.” Twenty years later, thanks to a massive social shift brought on by the #MeToo movement, host Jeff Probst confirmed that nude contestants aren’t allowed on “Survivor” anymore because the “culture” has changed.

