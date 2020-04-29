Right-wing politicians could sweep Emmy elections: A conservative estimate of this season’s contenders

2020 is a presidential election year in the United States, and it’s looking like the 2020 Emmys will resemble a political campaign too considering how many contenders this year deal with real and fictional politicians from the past, present and future. Could right-wing demagogues dominate the competition the way they’ve been rising throughout the real world?

Well, not exactly. The programs this year that depict conservative politicians aren’t exactly flattering portraits. “The Loudest Voice” takes a hard look at Fox News mastermind Roger Ailes (played by Russell Crowe), while “Mrs. America” chronicles the rise of anti-feminist Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett) and “The Plot Against America” considers an alternate history in which xenophobic Charles Lindbergh won the US presidency. Across the pond there’s “Years and Years,” in which a British family tries to weather the changes in their country as dangerous populist Vivienne Rook (Emma Thompson) rises to power.

So it’s possible for right-wing characters to sweep the long form acting races: Best Movie/Limited Actor for Crowe, Best Movie/Limited Actress for Blanchett, Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor for John Turturro (as a vocal advocate for Lindbergh) and Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress for Thompson. Indeed, Blanchett is the front-runner to win her category based on our latest racetrack odds, Crowe ranks second in his category and Turturro is third in his. Thompson is an underdog for “Years and Years,” but there’s always “Mrs. America” co-star Sarah Paulson, who could win instead for playing a conservative ally of Schlafly.

There’s precedent for unsympathetic politicians at the Emmys. Greogry Itzin earned two nominations for playing an evil POTUS on “24” ((Best Drama Supporting Actor in 2006, Best Drama Guest Actor in 2010). Julianne Moore won Best Movie/Limited Actress in 2012 for playing Sarah Palin in “Game Change.” Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright schemed their way into the White House and into multiple Best Drama Actor (2013-2017) and Best Drama Actress (2013-2017, 2019) nominations for “House of Cards.”

On a lighter note, Julia Louis-Dreyfus won Best Comedy Actress a record-breaking six times in a row (2012-2017) for playing a venal vice president in “Veep.” And of course Alec Baldwin won Best Comedy Supporting Actor (2017) for “Saturday Night Live” where he played the current Oval Office resident who was totally being sarcastic when he suggested injecting patients with bleach. Sometimes truth is still stranger than fiction.

Sometimes truth is still stranger than fiction.