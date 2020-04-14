Designer Rinat Brodach (‘Making the Cut’) interview on emotional whiplash of Tokyo challenges: ‘I don’t have regrets’ [SPOILERS FOR EPISODE 5-6]

“Do you know that feeling after you accomplish something big, you have that high and then a low?” explains “Making the Cut” designer Rinat Brodach about the roller coaster of two fashion assignments in Tokyo, Japan. She won in “Streetwear” for her power-clashing of patters and colors, but then she was eliminated right after in “Opposing Forces.” Watch our interview with Brodach above.

To inspire her winning streetwear looks, Brodach took to the streets of Harajuku where she admired the “hipster, grungy vibe” of people with “mixed and matched patters and colors, flannel and stripes … It kind of hit me that this was a huge anti-fashion moment in my opinion, and it kind of connects with my brand of being gender-free and being who you are. This person is getting dressed in the morning and doesn’t give a f*ck what people think, but they feel good and confident.”

Unfortunately, the next assignment didn’t work out so well. This time she was inspired by the contrast between Jewish and Buddhist aesthetics, but the competitors are at such a high level that the judges sent her home despite coming right off of a win. Brodach chalks that up to “director’s flu syndrome. Basically it’s like after you’re working on something for so long and then it’s released and all the air out of you is taken. That’s kind of how I felt when it came to episode six.”

But “I don’t have regrets on it,” she explains. “What I can take from this is that taste is a very individual thing and it’s okay if we don’t like the same things. We’re all individuals, and I think that’s what makes us perfect. I think that’s what makes ‘Making the Cut’ amazing because we’re all individuals and we all have different points of view.”