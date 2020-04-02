Rob Gronkowski (‘The Masked Singer’ White Tiger) interview after Super 9 unmasking: ‘My dance moves were one of a kind’

The judging panel from “The Masked Singer” is on a roll after correctly guessing former NFL player Rob Gronkowski was hiding beneath the White Tiger costume on Wednesday night’s episode. This is the second week in a row the panelists nailed their final predictions — well, half of them anyways. “I’ve always loved dancing,” Gronkowski revealed to host Nick Cannon following his unmasking. “My dance moves were always one of a kind and I always felt like I was never on rhythm. I wanted to learn how to sing and also I really wanted to learn how to dance.” Watch his performance of “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred above.

Panelists Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy both pieced together the clues to correctly guess the former New England Patriot was under the mask. Nicole Scherzinger thought it was professional wrestler turned actor, Jon Cena, while Ken Jeong extended his horrific guessing streak by predicting it was the Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt.

SEE Here’s why ‘The Masked Singer’ will carry on despite coronavirus pandemic

Throughout the White Tiger’s intro packages, very clear clues hinted at his true identity. Him shooting baskets was a clue to Gronkowski’s appearance in Katy Perry‘s “Swish Swish” video. The “Wild World of Cats” book hinted to his alma mater team, the University of Arizona Wildcats. As for the butter shown in one clue package? “It was a pat of butter,” Gronkowski revealed in his end-of-show interview. “The Patriots are known as the Pats.” But the most obvious was an image of a cow skiing. “Gron-COW-SKI!” he exclaimed. “That was easy! A cow going skiing!”

“One or two of my teammates definitely contacted me,” Gronkowski admitted when asked if any other Patriots knew he was on the show. “They were like, ‘Dude, that is definitely you, I know your moves. I’ve seen those moves in the locker room plenty of times.’ I was like, what do you mean? They’re new and improved!” For his final farewell he thanked “The Masked Singer” team for inviting him to participate. “I’ve loved every performance in front of you guys. I love you guys so much and I’m just thankful to be here.”

SEE Are ‘The Masked Singer’ celebrity contestants lip-syncing or singing live?

Gronkowski played his entire NFL career for the New England Patriots until his retirement in March 2019. He is a three-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time First Team All-Pro selection and was selected in the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time team. In addition to “The Masked Singer,” Gronkowski has appeared as himself in the TV series “Family Guy” and the 2015 film “Entourage.” He has continued acting in feature films including “American Violence” and “You Can’t Have It.”

Gronkowski was the first member of the Super 9 to be eliminated from “The Masked Singer.” On Wednesday, April 8, four of the remaining eight singers will perform in a smackdown and another celebrity will be unmasked. Which masked singer will be eliminated next?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 3 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.