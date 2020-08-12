Roberta Battaglia earns unanimous praise from judges during ‘America’s Got Talent’ live show: ‘I want her to win!’ [WATCH]

Sofia Vergara‘s first-ever Golden Buzzer on “America’s Got Talent” is Roberta Battaglia, a 10-year-old singer from Toronto, Canada. During her original audition she took on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s “Shallow,” which was good enough to sail through to the live shows. For the August 11 Quarterfinals Roberta performed Lauren Daigle‘s “You Say” and had all four judges singing her praises, including Sofia. “I want her to win!” shouted her Golden Buzzer mentor. Watch the “AGT” performance video above and read the judges’ comments below.

“You have a special place in my heart,” Sofia added. “It was my first day at work [when I pressed my Golden Buzzer]. I cannot believe how spectacular you sing. It’s like, I think the world is gonna open up for you after this experience.” Only five acts will make it through based on America’s votes. Will Roberta be one of them? Make your “AGT” predictions right now.

Kelly Clarkson, who was filling in for Simon Cowell after he broke his back, chimed in, “You’re incredible. I cannot believe your age. Like, even if you are 27 and sound like that, your tone is so beautiful and it’s effortless. I can’t even wait to see what you do for the rest of your life. Obviously it’s gonna be singing, but all the potential you have is insane. Congratulations. America, vote for her.”

Howie Mandel expressed how “proud” he was of the talented tyke, especially as they both hail from Toronto. “You blow me away,” he stated. “I said to Sofia right after that, I think that you have a good chance of winning this whole season.”

SEE Darci Lynne Farmer tops list of favorite ‘America’s Got Talent’ winners, but who’s 2nd place? [POLL RESULTS]

“I have so much respect for you,” Heidi Klum noted. “I think you’re absolutely incredible. Your voice is incredible. I mean, Sofia saw your talent first and rightfully so she hit that Golden Buzzer for you. I hope now America sees that too and will vote for you. Good luck.”

In his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “Tonight she sang ‘You Say’ by Lauren Daigle. Although she looked nervous in the camera close-ups, her voice was immaculate and full of power. Sofia was ecstatic about her performance and Kelly was obviously blown away, saying that even if she was 27 her voice and tone would be amazing. Howie said that he thinks she has a chance at winning the whole season.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “AGT” Season 15 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.