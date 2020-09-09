11-year-old Roberta Battaglia (‘America’s Got Talent’) stuns with semifinals performance of ‘What About Us’ [WATCH]

“There’s a lot that an 11-year-old can do with a million dollars,” smiled Roberta Battaglia just before her “America’s Got Talent” semifinals performance. The talented tyke from Canada gave a flawless rendition of P!nk‘s “What About Us” as she closed out the reality TV show on Tuesday night. Do you think Roberta has what it takes to win the entire competition? Her Golden Buzzer mentor Sofia Vergara certainly believes so. Watch the “AGT” performance video above and then read the judges’ comments below.

Sofia Vergara: “I mean, what am I gonna say? It’s like spectacular. It’s perfection. Don’t change anything. You look amazing. I cannot believe you are 11 years old with that voice. You sound like you have recorded many, many records already. I really hope that you win!”

Heidi Klum: “This voice does not fit your 11-year-old you. It really doesn’t. There is so much maturity in your voice and so much control in your voice and poise. You’re just incredible for 11 years old — or any age. You’re amazing.”

Howie Mandel: “I am so proud of you for so many different reasons. Not only because I think that you’re great and I agree with everything my co-judges said, but you’re from Toronto. If you do win money, you know with the exchange it’ll be worth one-and-a-quarter million dollars, so you can get an extra puppy there. But I think that you’re amazing … how under this kind of pressure you’re able to maintain that level. What a great topper to one of the best semifinals I’ve ever been part of.”

As the credits rolled, host Terry Crews asked Roberta what was going through her head with the finals quickly approaching. “I’m feeling so grateful,” she exclaimed. “I’m feeling so thankful for all of my supporters. Thank you everybody. Thank you to all the Americans. Thank you to all the people around the world.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “AGT” Season 15 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.