Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger correctly guess Miss Monster’s identity in ‘The Masked Singer’ episode 3

For the first two episodes of “The Masked Singer” Season 3, none of the regular panelists or guest judges were able to guess the secret identities of the Robot (Lil Wayne) or the Llama (Drew Carey). However, two of the judges’ bad luck changed in the third episode when Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger both correctly guessed the celebrity hiding inside the Miss Monster costume: Chaka Khan. All season long Gold Derby will be tracking the judges’ scores, so scroll down to see the current standings.

For the record, Jenny McCarthy thought Miss Monster was actually Queen Latifah, Ken Jeong guessed she was Reba McEntire and guest judge Leah Remini picked Mary Wilson. Did YOU correctly guess that legendary singer Chaka Khan was really Miss Monster, along with Robin and Nicole? Be sure to tell us down in the comments section.

This week each of the contestants’ clue videos included special interviews with people in their lives. For Miss Monster it was her hairstylist, who called her a “spiritual mom” and noted how she “wasn’t scary at all” in real life. Following Miss Monster’s performance of “You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore, she presented Robin with a Valentine’s clue. “I only have eye for you,” she wrote. “We even had a rendezvous in Sin City.” As it turned out, they sang together at a concert.

In his “Masked Singer” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about Miss Monster’s performance: “I hate the arrangement of this version, but I love those low, jazzy notes she’s hitting. She seems to be purposely avoiding the bombastic notes she’s capable of. As for performing, she’s not moving around much so we’ll see if the audience responds.”

Here’s our running tally of the judges’ Season 3 scores after three episodes:

Robin Thicke: 1/3

Nicole Scherzinger: 1/3

Jenny McCarthy: 0/3

Ken Jeong: 0/3

