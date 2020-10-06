Which snubbed band deserves Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2021? [New Poll]

At the delayed 2020 induction ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, bands Depeche Mode, Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and T-Rex are finally getting their due. Each of them waited a while to get in, so which other snubbed bands should be strongly considered for 2021? Vote in our new poll below which features 12 artists.

At the previous 2019 ceremony, voters also saw that long-overlooked bands The Cure, Def Leppard, Roxy Music and The Zombies finally got their due. With five to eight artists going in each year, bands seem to be the most populous. Male artists also have a fairly easy time getting in, but critics often complain about the lack of female artists being inducted. Our most recent poll results about female artists cried out for Melissa Etheridge to make the cut in 2021. Watch out soon when we have a poll about male artists.

Here are the 12 bands in our new poll:

THE B-52’s

Eligible since 2003. Top songs include “Love Shack,” “Party out of Bounds,” “Roam” and “Rock Lobster.” Nominated for three Grammy Awards with no wins.

THE COMMODORES

Eligible since 1999. Top songs include “Brick House,” “Easy,” “Natural High,” “Nightshift,” “Sail On,” “Three Times a Lady.” Nominated for nine Grammy Awards with one win.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

Eligible since 2018. Top songs include “Ants Marching,” “Crash Into Me,” “The Space Between,” “What Would You Say.” Nominated for 14 Grammy Awards with one win.

DURAN DURAN

Eligible since 2006. Top songs include “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Ordinary Love,” “Rio,” “A View to a Kill.” Nominated for two Grammy Awards with two wins.

FOREIGNER

Eligible since 2002. Top songs include “Cold as Ice,” “Double Vision,” “Hot Blooded,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Urgent.” Nominated for three Grammy Awards with no wins.

THE GO-GO’s

Eligible since 2005. Top songs include “Head Over Heels,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” “We Got the Beat.” Nominated for one Grammy Award with no wins.

THE MONKEES

Eligible since 1991. Top songs include “Daydream Believer,” “I’m a Believer,” “Last Train to Clarksville,” “Pleasant Valley Sunday.” Nominated for four Grammy Awards with no wins.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE

Eligible since 2017. Top songs include “Killing in the Name,” “Guerilla Radio,” “Sleep Now in the Fire,” “Testify.” Nominated for seven Grammy Awards with two wins.

SOUNDGARDEN

Eligible since 2011. Top songs include “Black Hole Sun,” “Fell on Black Days,” “Outshined,” “Rusty Cage. Nominated for nine Grammy Awards with two wins.

STYX

Eligible since 1997. Top songs include “Babe,” “Come Sail Away,” “Lady,” “Renegade,” “Too Much Time on My Hands.” Nominated for one Grammy Award with no win.

THREE DOG NIGHT

Eligible since 1994. Top songs include “Easy to Be Hard,” “Joy to the World,” “Mama Told Me,” “One,” “Shambala.” Nominated for two Grammy Awards with no wins.

THE TURTLES

Eligible since 1990. Top songs include “Happy Together,” It Ain’t Me Babe,” “She’d Rather Be with Me.” No Grammy nominations.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions