Which overlooked female artist deserves 2021 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

Whitney Houston posthumously joins the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year in a delayed ceremony on HBO. Her family waited a long time for to finally be recognized by voters. There are still quite a few female artists that have also been patiently been waiting their turns. Vote in our new poll below about which female rocker deserves induction in 2021.

The previous year had both Janet Jackson and Stevie Nicks be inducted at the 2019 ceremony. Both ladies had been snubbed for years and finally got their due at this year’s ceremony. In fact, Nicks became the first woman to be inducted twice (along with her band Fleetwood Mac) even though many men have had multiple inductions.

During their speeches, both Jackson and Nicks mentioned that voters should be selecting even more female artists for 2020 and beyond. So let’s give them some great suggestions in our new poll below, where you can vote for your favorite among 12 women singers.

PAT BENATAR

Eligible since 2004. Top songs include “Heartbreaker,” “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Love Is a Battlefield,” “We Belong.” Nominated for nine Grammy Awards with four wins.

MARIAH CAREY

Eligible since 2015. Top songs include “Always Be My Baby,” “Dreamlover,” “Hero,” “Vision of Love.” Nominated for 34 Grammy Awards with five wins.

CHER

Eligible since 1990. Top songs include “Bang Bang,” “Believe,” “Gypsys, Tramps and Thieves,” “Half-Breed.” Nominated for six solo Grammy Awards with one win.

MELISSA ETHERIDGE

Eligible since 2013. Top songs include “Ain’t It Heavy,” “Bring Me Some Water,” “Come to My Window,” “I’m the Only One.” Nominated for 15 Grammy Awards with two wins.

CHAKA KHAN

Eligible since 2003. Top songs include “I Feel For You,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Through the Fire.” Nominated for 22 Grammy Awards with 10 wins (including those with the band Rufus).

CAROLE KING

Eligible since 1984 (inducted as a songwriter in 1990). Top songs include “I Feel the Earth Move,” “It’s Too Late,” “So Far Away,” “You’ve Got a Friend.” Nominated for eight Grammy Awards with four wins.

PATTI LABELLE

Eligible since 1987. Top songs include “If Only You Knew,” “New Attitude,” “On My Own,” “Stir It Up.” Nominated for 13 Grammy Awards with two wins.

CYNDI LAUPER

Eligible since 2008. Top songs include “All Through the Night,” “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Time After Time,” “True Colors.” Nominated for 16 Grammy Awards with two wins.

ALANIS MORISSETTE

Eligible since 2016. Top songs include “Hand in My Pocket,” “Ironic,” “You Oughta Know.” Nominated for 14 Grammy Awards with seven wins.

CARLY SIMON

Eligible since 1996. Top songs include “Anticipation,” “Mockingbird,” “Nobody Does It Better,” “You’re So Vain.” Nominated for 15 Grammy Awards with two wins.

TINA TURNER

Eligible since 1998 (inducted with Ike and Tina Turner in 1991). Top songs include “I Don’t Wanna Fight,” “Private Dancer,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It?.” Nominated for 20 solo Grammy Awards with seven wins.

DIONNE WARWICK

Eligible since 1988. Top songs include “Alfie,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “I’ll Never Love This Way Again,” “Walk On By.” Nominated for 14 Grammy Awards with five wins.