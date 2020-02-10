‘Rocketman’ joins these 28 other LGBTQ movies that won Oscars

“Rocketman” had somewhat higher hopes during the awards season than what it ended up with, but it nevertheless came away with an Oscar on Sunday night: Best Original Song for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin. That adds it to the list of LGBTQ-themed movies that have won Oscars. Click above to see our list of 29 winning titles.

This music biopic told Elton John’s life story, including his childhood, his career beginnings, his struggles with substance abuse, and his fight to come to terms with being gay despite parents who didn’t accept him. Taron Egerton played John in a performance that won him a Golden Globe and earned him nominations at the SAG Awards and BAFTAs. The film was also nominated by the Cinema Audio Society, the Costume Designers Guild, the Hollywood Makeup Artist and Hair Stylist Guild and the Motion Picture Sound Editors, but the only Oscar nomination it ended up getting was for its song.

It prevailed, though. That was the second Oscar for John, who also won Best Song 25 years earlier for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King,” but this was the first Oscar for his longtime songwriting partner Taupin, with whom John has won surprisingly few major plaudits — would you believe Taupin has never even won a Grammy?

That makes this the third Oscar-winning movie in two years to tell the story of real-life queer musicians. Last year “Bohemian Rhapsody” won four Oscars including Best Actor for Rami Malek as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, and “Green Book” won three Oscars including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali as closeted pianist Don Shirley — though both of those films were met with criticism specifically for how they approached their queer characters.

What did you think about John and Taupin’s Oscar win for “Rocketman”? Did that film deserve more than it got?

