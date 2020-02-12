Roddy Ricch (‘The Box’) extends his Billboard Hot 100 reign, so Future is stuck in 2nd place for 4th week in a row

“The Box” is Roddy Ricch‘s first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and it’s still going strong, holding onto the top spot for the fifth week in a row on the chart dated February 15 (watch the lyric video above). That makes it the longest-running hit on the chart since Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts” spent seven nonconsecutive weeks on top last fall, ending on October 26. But it means yet another week as a runner-up for fellow rapper Future.

Ricch’s “Box” has ruled the roost since January 18, about a month after his first studio album “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The 21-year-old hip-hop breakout also got a prime showcase at the Grammys on January 26, where he performed as part of a tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle and won Best Rap Performance for “Racks in the Middle” with Hussle and Hit-Boy.

Meanwhile, Future debuted at number-two on January 25 with “Life is Good” featuring Drake. That immediately made it Future’s highest charting single in his decade-long career, but “Life” has been stuck in the runner-up position ever since. That makes it only the second single in history to spend its first four weeks at number-two, following Mariah Carey‘s “Always Be My Baby” in 1996, but that song ultimately did reach number-one, so maybe “Life” will soon be good for Future too.

The entire top four held steady this week. Post Malone‘s “Circles” remains at number-three after spend three weeks at number-one, while Maroon 5‘s “Memories” is static in fourth place after itself peaking at number-two. Rounding out the top five is Tones and I, whose “Dance Monkey” hits a new high. See who else made the top 10, including Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber, below.

