Oopsie! Emmys apologize to Ron Cephas Jones (‘This Is Us’) for announcing incorrect winner

No, you weren’t dreaming: there really was a snafu when the winner for Best Drama Guest Actor was announced at the virtual Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on Saturday, September 19. Although the on-screen graphic crowned Ron Cephas Jones the victor for “This Is Us,” the off-screen announcer incorrectly read the name of his competitor Jason Bateman (“The Outsider”). But don’t worry, the TV Academy was quick to make it up to Jones, issuing an on-screen apology when the commercial break ended.

This is Jones’ second victory for playing William Hill on the NBC drama. He was previously nominated in supporting for the first season in 2017, won in guest the following year and contended again in that category again last year. He is one of only two actors to be Emmy nominated for all four years of the show’s run (the other being Sterling K. Brown, who plays his biological son Randall; he won in 2017).

This time around, Jones won for submitting the episode “After the Fire,” the penultimate episode of season 4. Randall imagines what his life would have been like had he saved his adoptive dad, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), from dying in that house fire. This includes the ideal version, in which young Randall reconciles with William, and the worst-case scenario, where he’s dismissed by his absent father outright.

Jones edged out the frontrunner, first-time Emmy contender Andrew Scott (“Black Mirror”), as well as James Cromwell (“Succession”), Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”) Martin Short (“The Morning Show”) and, despite what the announcer may have told you, Bateman.

But don’t worry: Bateman still has a chance to walk away with two Emmys on Sunday night as the producer and star of “Ozark,” which brought him his first victory for Drama Directing last year. And Esposito could win his first Emmy for his scene-stealing turn on “Better Call Saul.”

