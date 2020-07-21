Rose Byrne (‘Mrs. America’) on the ‘intimidating’ nature of playing Gloria Steinem [Complete Interview Transcript]

Rose Byrne plays feminist icon Gloria Steinem on the series “Mrs. America.” The actress has two previous Emmy nominations for her work on “Damages” and may add another one soon for her work on the FX on Hulu limited series.

Byrne recently spoke with Gold Derby contributing writer Charlie Bright about her familiarity with Steinem before signing onto “Mrs. America,” working with the various actresses on the series and her Emmy nominations for “Damages.” Watch the exclusive interview above and read the complete transcript below.

Gold Derby: Rose, the first thing I want to ask you is how familiar were you with Gloria Steinem specifically prior to taking this role?

Rose Byrne: I was familiar. I mean, obviously very familiar with who she was but really the broad strokes. I didn’t know much about her childhood or about her introduction into the feminist movement and how she became the face of it unwillingly initially. So really just the broad strokes until obviously I came on board and started to do some research.

GD: And did you get to actually meet Gloria before shooting this and talk to her and get to know certain things about her before you started shooting?

RB: I didn’t. Unfortunately, no. I really just relied on Dahvi Waller, our showrunner and creator and her writing and all of her incredible research at the time and of Gloria. So I really just relied on footage and on my readings and leaning heavily on the wardrobe department and on the hair and makeup department to capture her iconic look and all those things.

GD: So obviously, you didn’t live through the time of the American women’s movement, but were you familiar at all with the Equal Rights Amendment or the American feminist movement before doing this?

RB: Well, I thought I was familiar with it and then I don’t know, I was like, “I don’t know half of this story.” And it’s such a largely forgotten part of history and such a fascinating part of history. And what’s so clever about the show is that the entry point for the audience is really through Phyllis Schlafly and what an unusual way to tell that story. It’s not a typical version of something which you would usually see on television, I don’t think. She really is a female antihero in the true sense of the word, is that she’s written by a woman and she’s also fighting for women’s rights, for homemakers’ rights. Whether you agree with what she was sort of campaigning for or not, she really is truly kind of a feminist antihero.

GD: So what was your favorite aspect of getting to be a part of this limited series? Because it seems just when you watch it, you can tell everybody is really enjoying being a part of it and I’m just curious as to what your favorite aspect of being a part of that was.

RB: I just loved working with all of the women. It was so fantastic having all of these scenes with these brilliant actresses. I mean, to be part of the tapestry of the show was really what I wanted to be a part of. Playing Gloria was so incredibly intimidating. That was terrifying to say yes to but the excitement of being part of such a huge production of retelling this part of history was really, really thrilling. And to work with Ari Graynor and Margo Martindale, Tracey Ullman, [Sarah] Paulson, Liz Banks and Uzo [Aduba], the list just goes on. I didn’t get any scenes with Cate unfortunately but as I’ve been saying, it was a real murderer’s row of actresses.

GD: Actually, piggybacking off of that, I’m curious, was it a little disappointing to have someone like Cate Blanchett cast as your primary adversary but then not get a chance to act opposite her? Those scenes would have been fireworks, I think.

RB: They never met. Gloria would not be photographed with Phyllis. They never crossed paths. Phyllis was very public in wanting to debate Gloria and all those sorts of things, and she never did. She was very clever. She knew it would just bring her more attention and more attention to a cause that she didn’t agree with. So, unfortunately, yeah, they didn’t make it. They didn’t fabricate a meeting in the show either (laughs).

GD: So was there a particular scene that was more difficult to shoot than you had originally anticipated when you were actually during production?

RB: I mean, it’s always the scenes that surprise you. You know the big scenes like at the convention or when Shirley Chisholm comes onstage with all of the other nominees or at the Houston National Women’s Conference, you know that that’s going to be daunting to shoot because of the scale of it. But it’s often the intimate scenes that can be trickier. I’m trying to think what springs to mind right now, but it’s often those smaller ones that are more intimate that sometimes have a harder time figuring out the rhythm of the scene. But the writing was always fantastic and Dahvi was always there, if not on-set, very close by to answer all our questions, because there just invariably would be so many, because it was such a sophisticated show in that sense of really covering historical events, political events and then the emotional aspect of the characters.

GD: So I’m curious, what was your reaction because Gloria Steinem had such an iconic look at her, it feels kind of weird to talk about the feminist icon but then talk about her fashion but she really was so iconic with her hair and her fashion and her sunglasses. I mean, what was your reaction when you saw yourself in the outfit and the makeup and everything?

RB: It took a while to get the glasses. We tried on 17 pairs of glasses to figure out the shape. I don’t actually really look like her. Enough to buy but we have very different features and shaped faces and things, so it’s trying to figure out how to make that work and make it look good and also she is iconic and it’s that thing of wanting to capture that spirit and capture her. And she’s also just so inherently chic, Gloria. She knew how to dress and she had this grace about her but it’s also that thing when you’re doing a period piece you never want it to look retro. It’s trying to make it look really authentic. But I was very obsessive about trying to get that silhouette right because it’s such a part of her character was that silhouette and hiding behind her hair. And then the aviators, it sort of becomes almost like a superhero or something, like putting on her armor a little bit, was how I interpreted it.

GD: And I kind of touched on this earlier but other than Cate Blanchett, was there a specific performer or character that you wish Gloria had had some more interaction with, like even Sarah Paulson? You had that one scene. There’s a mini bit in Episode 8 with her, which I actually love how they’re acted. But it’s like, “Oh, I wish we could have had a bit more of that.” Did you have that reaction with any of the other characters in the show?

RB: Yeah. I mean, I’m such a fan of all of them. I love Melanie Lynskey and Kayli [Carter] is fantastic. And John Slattery, I’ve always had an actress crush on. He’s so fantastic. I am such a huge “Mad Men” fan. So yeah, we would run into each other at base camp and all of us would be there together. And we’d all be all in our hippie clothes and they all look like they’re in the 1950s. We’d all just be laughing. It was very cheesy, but we just got along really well and it was a great atmosphere. We all had this summer in Toronto together. I miss everyone. I miss it. I miss the time that we had together. It was very special.

GD: So you’ve become known as a really versatile performer being able to do everything from raucous comedies like “Bridesmaids,” which, my gosh, you’re so fantastic in, but also we were discussing earlier, chilly dramas like “Damages.” Is there a specific genre that you enjoy doing performances for more than others?

RB: Well, like any actor, I feel like if you can have a diverse range of things, it’s always really fascinating. So for something like doing “Mrs. America,” which was this historical pace, was a real tapestry of characters to then I did “Medea” at BAM with Bobby [Cannavale], which was a modern adaptation of the Greek classic, which was very dark and heavy. Being able to do lots of different things is always a thrill to me. I think comedy’s very hard. I’ve been so lucky to work with these brilliant comedic actors and actresses and learnt from them basically, and they make it look so effortless. But I think it’s actually very hard. It’s just like doing drama but on top of that, you have to get a laugh.

GD: We are an awards site and you’ve previously been nominated at the Emmys. You’ve been nominated twice for “Damages.” And I was wondering what was that experience like for you to come up and after years getting to get that kind of recognition?

RB: It was a real honor. I mean, I’m such a television watcher. I’ve grown up admiring so many performances of actors and actresses in TV shows and limited series and sitcoms, you name it. So I was really thrilled. And in Australia, these things are very larger than life in America. In Australia, it’s never to the scale and drama or expense (laughs). It’s far more splashy and I remember always feeling very, very overwhelmed and entertained by the whole thing. So I still have that element of kind of going, “What what am I doing here?” (Laughs.) And I’ve been living in America for a pretty long time now and I still feel like that. There’s nothing quite like the bells and whistles of the States.

GD: And another thing I was also wondering is you actually have this great mix of what you have going on in terms of both film and television. Do you prefer one over the other?

RB: I don’t. I mean, it’s a scheduling thing. Really, with everyone’s busy lives and stuff, trying to honor the commitment to something like “Damages” is a really huge commitment on your schedule to do that. Whereas the limited series it’s finite, or a film. But again, if I can mix it up, I feel really grateful. I think the writing is brilliant in television, as we all know. I mean, the bar is raised higher and higher every year with what is being produced and acted and written on television and directed on television. So I embrace it. I think it’s brilliant. I know right now it’s a very, very challenging and difficult time for our community. But hopefully, we’ll be back stronger than ever.