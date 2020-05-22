Rosie O’Donnell blasts Donald Trump as ‘a very, very mentally ill man’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW VIDEO]

“I pray to God that the members of his cult wake up!” declares multiple Emmy winner Rosie O’Donnell about President Donald Trump during our recent interview (watch above). “He has narcissistic personality disorder. He’s probably borderline personality disorder. He’s lacking empathy. He’s a very, very mentally ill man and that’s what is most horrifying to me — that we would be allowing him to make life and death decisions!”

O’Donnell mentioned Trump after we discussed her new TV role as a social worker in HBO limited series “I Know This Much Is True,” which makes her a notable new contender at the upcoming Emmys. At 16:30 in the above video, O’Donnell rails against Trump in her trademark straight-shooter style: “He’s a misogynist. He’s so dumb. That’s the thing that really gets me. He’s so stupid. He’s a stupid person and he thinks that he can just keep lying.

“I can’t wait until he is out” of office, she adds. “He makes me so upset every day!”

Trump has been getting O’Donnell upset for a long time. Back in 2006, when she co-hosted “The View” on ABC, he called her “a real loser” after she criticized his bankruptcies and divorces. In later years, he continued to razz O’Donnell as “rude, obnoxious and dumb” and more. In July 2014, she told “The View” audience that “the Trump stuff was the most bullying I ever experienced in my life, including as a child.”

Afterward, Trump took new aim at O’Donnell during the 2016 U.S. presidential debate. When asked if he thought it was acceptable for him to call women “dogs” and “fat pigs,” he replied “only Rosie O’Donnell.”

Now O’Donnell speaks out against Trump as she chats with the Hollywood media about her work, life and new TV role on HBO. In “I Know This Much Is True,” she portrays a stoic, no-nonsense but empathetic social worker opposite Mark Ruffalo as a man revisiting his troubled past and the relationship he has with his schizophrenic twin brother (also played by Ruffalo). She competes in the Emmy race for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Movie/Mini.

O’Donnell is a longtime Emmy favorite, who’s won 12 times. Eleven victories were for her self-titled daytime talk show and the 12th for producing the 1998 Tony Awards, which she also hosted.

No doubt her strong Emmy success infuriates Trump, who’s also conducted a separate, decades-long feud with TV’s top award after his reality TV show “The Apprentice” failed to win. Hillary Clinton even mentioned his notorious Emmy grudge during that 2016 presidential debate, noting, “There was even a time when he didn’t get an Emmy for his TV program three years in a row and he started tweeting that the Emmys were rigged against him. This is a mindset. This is how Donald thinks. And it’s funny, but it’s also really troubling.”

“Should have gotten it!” Trump harrumphed in response, shaking his head as he recalled those Emmy losses.

