Emmy spotlight: Darren Criss and Kether Donohue bring comedic and musical chops to Quibi’s ‘Royalties’

Quibi is looking for a big breakthrough at the Emmys with its bite-sized shows. Of the 33 entries in the Best Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category, 12 are from Quibi, one of which is the 10-part musical comedy “Royalties.”

Directed by Amy Heckerling (“Clueless,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”), the series stars Darren Criss and Kether Donohue as songwriting duo Pierce and Sara, two aspiring artists who work catering jobs to stay afloat while pursuing their passion on the side. When they finally get their first big break, they quickly find themselves navigating the hilarious and sometimes bizarre challenges of stringing together songs for some of the world’s most insane (fictional) artists. These are portrayed by a slew of well-known guest actors, including Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Coolidge, Mark Hamill, Julianne Hough, Lil Rel Howery, Jordan Fisher, Bonnie McKee, Jackie Tohn and Rufus Wainwright. If that’s not enough names, the show also features Georgina King, Tony Revolori and John Stamos in recurring roles.

At the Emmys, the show has been submitted in the following four categories: Best Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, Best Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series (Donohue), Best Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series (Criss) and Best Original Music and Lyrics (“Mighty as Kong”).

As he served as an executive producer and co-writer (for both the songs and scripts), Criss could end up bagging three nominations for “Royalties” alone. Over in the limited series categories, he will contend as a supporting actor and an executive producer for Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood,” in which he plays Raymond Ainsley, a half-Filipino aspiring director who is determined to break boundaries in Tinseltown. Both “Hollywood” and “Royalties” (which were filmed simultaneously) mark Criss’ first credits as a producer on television. The actor was catapulted into stardom himself thanks to his roles in two of Murphy’s series: as the musically gifted Blaine Anderson on “Glee” and as real-life serial killer Andrew Cunanan on “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” He earned his first Emmy nom for the former show in Best Original Music and Lyrics for writing “This Time” in 2015, while he bagged his first win for the latter in Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor in 2018.

Criss’ work on “Royalties” stands in stark contrast to his dark, dramatic turn on “Versace,” which should benefit the actor as he he’s demonstrated his range across the two projects. We’ve already seen his comedic and musical chops on display on “Glee,” but what “Royalties” offers is a platform for the actor to let loose. He jumps head first into the goofiness of his character (and the show in general) and successfully runs with it. A Critics’ Choice Award nominee for her role on FX/FXX’s “You’re the Worst” in 2015, Donohue is equally vital to the show’s success, instilling it with a sense of warmth and establishing great onscreen chemistry with Criss. Their characters might especially resonate with Emmy voters, many of whom have gone through the highs and lows of the working in the industry themselves.

With its (well-timed) humor and immersing musical moments, “Royalties” boasts much-needed escapist qualities, which, coupled with the fact that the episodes clock in at 10 or fewer minutes, could be just what the doctor ordered.

