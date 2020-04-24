RuPaul can snatch the solo reality host Emmy record… if he doesn’t suffer the same fate that befell Jeff Probst

Sorry, Jeff Probst, but you may be left in the dust soon because RuPaul Charles is coming for the solo Best Reality Host Emmy record. Last year, RuPaul tied the “Survivor” host’s record of four wins for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and now he can extend that record to five — he just has to hope history doesn’t repeat.

Best Reality Host was established in 2008 (#neverforget that nightmare ceremony hosted by the five host nominees), and Probst promptly four-peated, but he has not been nominated since his last victory in 2011. Despite “Survivor,” the granddaddy of reality shows, still going strong in its 40th season, it seems unlikely that voters will have a change of heart after nine years and bring him back into the fray. But who knows? These are weird times; maybe voters are totally digging “Winners at War” in quarantine.

Like Probst, RuPaul has also four-peated with a perfect 4-for-4 record, commencing his streak in 2016. They are just two of three people with multiple wins in the category, the other being Jane Lynch, who prevailed twice for “Hollywood Game Night” in 2014 and ’15. The only other winners in the category are on-offs: Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars,” 2012) and a joint victory for Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway,” 2013).

Sure, voters could suddenly drop Ru like a bad habit like they did Probst, but he is in a better position than Probst was. The Emmys have never really been into “Survivor”; after the creation of the Best Competition Program category in 2003, “Survivor” only received nominations from 2003-06 and never won. That means the series and Probst have never even been nominated together.

On the other hand, “Drag Race” was a slow burn for Emmy voters. After RuPaul broke through in 2016, the show made the series cut the following year, for its ninth season, and won in 2018 and ’19. “Drag Race” is not just the only show to win Best Competition Program and Best Reality Host in the same year, but it’s the also the first show to win those two categories at any point in its run. “Hollywood Game Night” has never been nominated for series, while “Dancing” and “Project Runway” have never won and were last nominated in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Meanwhile, 10-time competition program champ “The Amazing Race” hasn’t nabbed a hosting bid for Phil Keoghan since 2012; 2010 winner “Top Chef’s” hosts Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio were only nominated in 2009; and four-time champ “The Voice’s” host Carson Daly has never been shortlisted.

In other words: “Drag Race” is in a honeymoon period right now at the Emmys, and there’s no reason to think it or RuPaul are in any danger yet.

Neither category is in our predictions center at the moment, but RuPaul’s competition last year included James Corden (“The World’s Best”), Ellen DeGeneres (“Ellen’s Game of Games”), Marie Kondo (“Tidying Up with Marie Kondo”), and Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (“Making It”).

