The solo Best Reality Host Emmy record is within RuPaul’s reach

Last year, RuPaul Charles tied Jeff Probst‘s record of four Emmy wins for Best Reality Host. And the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host looks safe to sashay away in September with a record-breaking fifth statuette.

RuPaul is way out in front in our odds to five-peat. Two-time champ Jane Lynch (“Hollywood Game Night”) is in second, followed by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (“Making It”), Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”), the “Queer Eye” guys — who have never been nominated — and Ellen DeGeneres (“Ellen’s Game of Games”).

Probst set the record in the first four years of the category’s existence, four-peating from 2008-11 for “Survivor.” But then he was dropped in 2012 and has not made it back since. Like Probst, RuPaul also has perfect 4-for-4 record, starting his reign in 2016. They and Lynch (2014-15) are the only multiple winners in the category, which has only seen two other winners, Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars,” 2012) and a joint triumph for Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway,” 2013).

No one expected Probst to be snubbed in 2012, and while stranger things have happened, RuPaul likely won’t suffer the same fate. For one, voters have embraced “Drag Race” way more than they ever did “Survivor.” “Drag Race” is the two-time reigning Best Competition Program champ and is the first show to win program and host not just in the same year but at any point during its run.

“Survivor,” on the other hand, was only nominated for competition program the first four years of the category’s existence, 2003-06. That means the show and Probst have never even been nominated in the same year.

“Drag Race” is also expected to three-peat in competition program, which would make it the third most rewarded series in the category after “The Amazing Race” (10 wins) and “The Voice” (four).

